Manchester Parish may be small, but it produced one of Jamaica’s most consistent and respected track athletes in Sherone Anmarica Simpson. Born in the district of Devon on 12 August 1984, Simpson graduated from Manchester High School, where her early years on the track were marked by steady progress rather than flashy victories. Over time, she rose to become an Olympic champion, Commonwealth Games double gold medallist, and one of the enduring figures of Jamaica’s golden era of sprinting.

Sherone’s journey from a promising junior to a decorated senior athlete is filled with milestones that highlight her exceptional consistency and competitive spirit.

A Golden Start and Meteoric Rise

Simpson’s first major international breakthrough came at the 2004 Athens Olympics, where she ran a crucial leg in Jamaica’s 4×100 metres relay, helping secure the country’s first Olympic sprint relay gold in a national-record time of 41.73 seconds.

Two years later, she reached the pinnacle of her career: in 2006, she achieved a personal best of 10.82 seconds in the 100 m and 22.00 seconds in the 200 m, ranking her among the fastest women in the world that season. That same year, she claimed double gold at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, defeating some of the most celebrated names in the sport.

Olympic Glory and Historic Sweeps

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Simpson etched her name into history. In the 100 m final, she and compatriot Kerron Stewart tied for silver in 10.98 seconds, completing Jamaica’s first-ever sweep of the women’s Olympic 100 m final, led by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s gold. She also competed in the 4×100 m relay—though the team did not finish due to a baton exchange error.

Trials, Triumphs and a Return to Form

In July 2013, Simpson tested positive for oxilofrine—a banned stimulant—in a national championships sample. Initially handed an 18-month ban, she successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which reduced her suspension to six months.

She returned to competition in 2014 determined to restore her form, and in 2015, she struck gold in the 100 m at the Pan American Games with a stirring 10.95-second performance.

Later Career, Motherhood and Mentorship

After giving birth to her daughter, Leanna, in 2016, Simpson returned to international competition, capturing medals at the CAC Games in 2018 and the World Relays in 2019 before calling time on her competitive career at the end of that season. Balancing motherhood and elite sport, she became an advocate for greater support for athletes managing family commitments alongside training and competition.

A Champion of the Mind

Simpson’s focus has now shifted to the mental side of sport. She is pursuing studies in sports psychology, aiming to address what she sees as a gap in Jamaican athletics: the need for structured mental preparation to complement physical training. Drawing on nearly two decades of international experience, she is committed to mentoring the next generation, ensuring they are ready for the challenges of sport both on and off the track.

“I want to go back to school to study sports psychology… my experience in track and field will help me to drive home the point to young athletes.” – Sherone Simpson, speaking to The Gleaner

Sherone Simpson Career Highlights

Olympic Games

Gold – 4×100m relay, Athens 2004 (national record 41.73s)

– 4×100m relay, Athens 2004 (national record 41.73s) Silver – 100m, Beijing 2008 (10.98s, tied with Kerron Stewart in historic Jamaican sweep)

– 100m, Beijing 2008 (10.98s, tied with Kerron Stewart in historic Jamaican sweep) Silver – 4×100m relay, London 2012

Commonwealth Games

Gold – 200m, Melbourne 2006

– 200m, Melbourne 2006 Gold – 4×100m relay, Melbourne 2006

Pan American Games

Gold – 100m, Toronto 2015 (10.95s)

World Championships

Silver – 4×100m relay, Helsinki 2005

– 4×100m relay, Helsinki 2005 Silver – 4×100m relay, Daegu 2011

Other Achievements

Now pursuing a career in sports psychology to support athlete mental preparation

Ranked world number one in 100m (2006)

Personal bests: 10.82s (100m), 22.00s (200m)

13 career sub-11 clockings in the 100m

Represented Jamaica internationally from 2002 to 2019

Returned to competition after motherhood to medal at the 2018 CAC Games and 2019 World Relays

Sherone Simpson’s journey embodies dedication, longevity, and excellence in Jamaican track and field. From Manchester Parish to Olympic podiums, she remains a revered figure in Jamaican sport—now inspiring the next generation not only to run fast, but to think strong.