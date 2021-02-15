Celebrating Valentine’s Day on a Shoe String Budget

With romance in the air ,couples are planning for a stellar Valentine’s day 2021. The common thing is to exchange gifts, preferably candy more specific chocolate. The perfect valentine’s day gifts include dining at a famous restaurant or travelling on a vacation.

Covid-19 has put a spin on the February 14, celebrations. Romantic partners who would normally travel to an exotic location or by cruise ships have suffered a setback. Many have postponed this special moment for next year. The good thing about this tough economic times, you are able to reserve trips and couples parties at a discount.

Travel packages are marked down by 10-35%. Here are some of the more popular restaurants and hotel resorts you would like to visit this valentine’s day 2021.

Photo by Allen Taylor for Unsplash.com

Taste of the Caribbean Maryland, USA

This restaurant has a full scale menu, take out and catering service.

PFChang’s Special valentine’s prix -fixe menu, curbside pickup and take out.

Bahama Breeze island grill. $40 US valentine dinner to go.

Several resorts/ hotels for couples to enjoy your Valentine’s day.

Secrets Wild Orchid, Montego bay, Jamaica

Gourmet a la carte dining options. Endless daytime activities and live nightly entertainment.

Sandals all- inclusive Resorts.

Free private candlelight dinner, when you book six nights or more.

Terra Nova all- suite hotel, Kingston Jamaica

$80 per person. Four course Dinner. Menu include Grilled salmon,Curried lobster spaghetti ,Oxtail ravioli.

Jamaica Pegasus hotel, Kingston Jamaica.

Special accommodation & Dinner packages. Wine, chocolate, spa service, intimate dining.

$150, include accommodation, complimentary breakfast. Dinner for two.

Wishing you rest, relaxation, and romance this valentine’s day. Cheers!

About The Author

PHILIP DINHAM is a writer/contributor for Jamaicans.com. He has years of experience and service in media relations. He resides in the town of Indian Trail, near the queen city of Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

Photo by Deposit Photo