Cuba Develops Vaccine to Combat COVID-19: Now In Clinical Trials On The Island

Dr. Gerardo Guillen, the director of research at the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Cuba said during a recent television and radio interview, that clinical trials are being held for a vaccine aimed at activating the immune system to combat COVID-19.

In the interview Dr. Guillen said, “Our researchers have been able to make lab technologies available to this research in record time and after these first results we will continue with the trials and analyse the results,”

Dr. Guillen said the drug, called CIGB 2020, is undergoing trials at the Luis Diaz Soto Military Hospital in Havana. The clinical trials are being performed with volunteer patients who are suspected of being carriers of COVID-19.

The drug is given nasally and through the mouth (sublingual). Dr. Guillen reported that encouraging results have already been observed regarding the activation of the innate immune system, which is very important to successfully combat this disease.

Speaking on the Mesa Redonda TV and radio program last Friday Dr. Gullien stated the vaccine will be especially beneficial for vulnerable groups such as people over 60 years of age, those with chronic diseases, comorbidities and decreased immune response capacity, which is precisely what makes them more susceptible to infections.

To date, Cuba has 814 positive COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths across the island.

Information source: WHO, CMC