Dancehall Songs You Hid & Listened | Best Erotic Dancehall Songs Released 1990 – 1999

If you grew up in Jamaica in the 90s you were possibly one of the teenagers who would bravely bellow the lyrics of these erotic Dancehall songs when no adult was in sight. By the close of the period 1990 – 1999, Dancehall was clearly defined as the unfiltered genre of Jamaican music that mirrors the realities of low income Jamaicans. Dancehall lyrics were not sanitized. They were real, raw, and for many young Jamaicans, aurally-gratifying.

Here are the best erotic Dancehall songs released in the decade, 1990 – 1999. Viewer discretion advised.

Shabba Ranks – Caan Dun, 1991

Little Lenny – Bum Flick, 1992

Beenie Man – Wickedest Slam, 1995

Lady Saw – Stab Out Mi Meat, 1998

Spragga Benz – Jack It Up, 1995

Screechy Dan – Skin Out, 1999

Bounty Killa – Long Donkey Cod, 1993

