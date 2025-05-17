Did You Know Beenie Man Was Recently Honored in Atlanta? Here’s Why

The Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center (JMCC) in Atlanta has honored dancehall icon Moses “Beenie Man” Davis with a cultural award recognizing his lifelong contributions to Jamaican music and culture.

The award was presented by JMCC President Dr. Apollone Reid and Vice President Christine Marzouca at a special event held in Atlanta. The recognition celebrates Beenie Man’s decades-long career and his profound impact on the evolution and global reach of dancehall music.

“Beenie Man’s journey from Kingston to international stages shows the power of Jamaican creativity,” said Dr. Reid. “He has carried our music, language, and culture to audiences across the globe. It is only fitting that we recognize him as one of our greatest cultural ambassadors.”

Beenie Man’s career began at an early age. Born in 1973 in the Waterhouse community of Kingston, he started deejaying at just five years old and won the Tastee Talent Contest in 1981. His first single, “Too Fancy,” was released the same year, followed by his debut album in 1983 titled The Invincible Beenie Man: The Ten Year Old DJ Wonder.

By the 1990s, Beenie Man had established himself as a leading figure in dancehall music, known for his energetic performances and clever lyrics. His hits like Matie, Romie, and Who Am I (Sim Simma) became anthems not just in Jamaica, but worldwide.

In 2001, his album Art & Life earned him a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, solidifying his place as an international star. Beenie Man has also worked with global artists such as Janet Jackson, Wyclef Jean, Mýa, and Ms. Thing, and has appeared in films like Dancehall Queen.

Throughout his career, Beenie Man has won numerous awards and topped charts in Jamaica, the U.S., and the U.K. He is often referred to as the “King of Dancehall,” a title he was officially crowned with at Reggae Sumfest in 2009.

Even in recent years, Beenie Man has remained relevant. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his Verzuz battle with longtime rival Bounty Killer brought massive online attention and introduced dancehall music to new fans across the globe.

The JMCC, established in 2019, is dedicated to preserving and promoting Jamaican history and culture. Based in Atlanta—a city with a large Caribbean and African diaspora—the center aims to build a permanent space to celebrate Jamaican contributions to music, art, and civil society.

Following the special event and award ceremony, Beenie Man traveled to New York for a meet-and-greet at the VP Records retail store in Queens on May 16. The in-store event, airing live on Irie Jam Radio, offers fans a chance to connect with the artist before his King of the Dancehall Tour performance at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, on May 24. He will perform alongside Christopher Martin, Kevin Lyttle, Lyrikal, Louie Culture, and surprise guests.