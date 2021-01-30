Did You Know That The Oxford English Dictionary Now Includes the Word “Jafaican?”

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED), the venerable and recognized authority on the English language that began 150 years ago, regularly publishes updates with new word additions four times a year. It has now included the word “Jafaican” on its latest list.

The OED defines “Jafaican” as “A non-Jamaican person who adopts or identifies with aspects of Jamaican culture, esp. in a way regarded as contrived or inauthentic.”Jafaican” can be used as a noun or an adjective.

Among the other 202 words included in the OED’s update are “Jedi: in the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a member of an order of heroic, skilled warrior monks ,” “nomophobia: anxiety about not having access to a mobile phone or mobile phone services,” and “easy-breezy: esp. of clothing, style, etc.: informal, casual; relaxed, carefree.” Additionally, the letter “O” was added and defined as being used “to symbolize a hug, especially at the end of a letter or greeting card.”

Other words appearing in the OED for the very first time include:

Amber Alert: An announcement that alerts the public to a missing person (esp. an abducted child), disseminated via media broadcasts, electronic roadway signs

Beachside: The area beside a beach

Kapow: Representing the sound of an explosion, a gunshot, a hard punch or blow, etc.

Manhattanhenge: A phenomenon in which the sun rises or sets in alignment with the streets that run east to west on the street grid of Manhattan, New York City.

Tollywood: The Bengali-language film industry, based in Tollygunge, an area of Kolkata in India

Whatev: Used (typically in response to a question or statement) to indicate that the speaker is disinclined to engage with, or is indifferent to, the matte

