Documentary On Reggae Artist Dennis Brown Premiered On International Reggae Day

Citing a need for Jamaicans to document their culture and history, media personality Judith Bodley focused on the docufilm “Dennis Emmanuel Brown: The Crown Prince of Reggae; the Man and the Music,” which debuted in St. Andrew on July 1st, International Reggae Day 2021. Bodley, who is the producer on the project, noted that it represents a part of her passion for uncovering the stories behind Jamaica’s music through interviews with entertainment icons. She believes that Jamaicans are “behind the ball” in documenting their history, culture, and heritage, but are catching up. The project stemmed from a conversation with Lenford Salmon, senior advisor in the entertainment and culture ministry, she said, after which she was asked to create a storyboard for a film on the late reggae icon for the Ministry’s reggae archives. A major source for information about Dennis Brown was Brown’s sister on his mother’s side who lives in Canada. Dennis Brown was a child star and became known for hits like “Here I Come,” and “Love Has Found Its Way.” He died in 1999. The documentary features a performance by Richie Stephens and a dance piece choreographed by Dr L’Antoinette Stines of local dance company L’Acadco to Brown’s “Revolution.”

Dennis Brown recorded over 75 albums and is one of the major stars of lovers rock, a subgenre of reggae. Bob Marley is quoted as saying Brown was his favorite singer and dubbed him “The Crown Prince of Reggae”. Brown died in Jamaica on July 1st, 1999, and is buried at Kingston’s National Heroes Park.