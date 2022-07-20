Donkey Seh: A Performance Folktale written by Nadine Brady-Taylor will take center stage in a book launch bash at the Devon House on July 24th 2022, in the Edward Seaga Suite. The launch will begin at 2.30pm with sounds from Phillip Supersad and the PH5 mento band, and character face painting, setting the stage for a delightful cultural showcase. Copies of the performance folktale will be available for purchase and patrons will have the opportunity of getting their book signed by the author. The event will be hosted by former Miss Jamaica World Johanna Ulett-Bailey who will facilitate the program for the afternoon.

The line up will include a book reading performance by the author, with music and animated vocalizations, as performed in the companion audiobook. Veteran Performing artist and Senior lecturer at Edna Manley College Owen “Blakka” Ellis will perform and present a book review of the timeless Jamaican story, Donkey Seh, and is expected to stir up the literary world of culture and edutainment. Musical entertainment will feature reggae pop sensation Belinda Brady who is a Toronto based recording artist, and two time Juno award nominee. It will be exciting to see what she will pull from her repertoire of songs.

What would a children’s story book launch be without the splendiferous SuperTwinz Ngozi and Tafari Wright? The 9yr old twin sensations are known for their bold appearance in the Jamaican Parliament, advocating for an end to violence against children. The dynamic duo is blessed with an array of talent in song, dance, art, dub poetry and voiceover talent in the Jamaican puppet TV series “Ackee Walk.” They will add to the afternoon’s surprises with their excellent deliveries and stellar performance.

The afternoon will run into Best selling Author and Publisher of Donkey Seh Cameka Ruth Taylor who will be giving patrons instructions on how to donate copies of the timeless Jamaican folktale to primary and secondary schools in Kingston. Payment can be made on the spot to expedite direct sales, and books assigned to the school of your choice. Books may also be available for delivery while supplies last. Note that donors do not pay shipping, handling or delivery charges. Books will be delivered to the school at no cost and the donor will be notified of the handover to the school. Donors will be acknowledged for their donations by the host for donating to the cause of preserving our rich Folklore and Storytelling experience in our schools and keeping our culture alive.

Donkey Seh: A Performance Folktale and the companion audiobook can also be purchased online at Amazon.com or through the author’s website Auntynads.com