Dr Sue Charitable Foundation Donates to Jamaica Hi-5K Run/Walk Adopt-a-Clinic initiative

Friends of the Dr Sue Charitable Foundation not only turned out as a team to support the Hi5 – 5K walk, they poured out additional donations and was able to present a check for $1750 to The Jamaican Consul General to Miami, R. Oliver Mair, organizer of this event.

This Hi-5K Run/Walk is designed to raise funds for the Adopt-a-Clinic initiative by the Ministry of Health in Jamaica. Proceeds from the Hi-5 Run/Walk will go directly to benefit 5 medical clinics across the island.

The Dr Sue Charitable Foundation Inc. (DSCF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, established to help and support, individuals, groups, causes and initiatives. Through volunteer services, motivational speaking, mission trips and community outreach, DSCF uplifts and supports those in need. It strives to encourage, empower, and elevate others in reaching their full potential.

Proceeds from the purchase of books on the website, go to benefit the various initiatives supported by the Charity.

