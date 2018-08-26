Emily Maddison crowned as Miss Universe Jamaica 2018

Jamaican model Emily Maddison, 19, will represent Jamaica at the international Miss Universe pageant. She will succeed Davina Bennett, who held the titles of Miss Jamaica Universe 2017 and Miss Universe 2017 2nd Runner-up. Maddison received her crown at the 2018 Miss Universe Jamaica coronation event at the Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston. The title also brought her over $1 million in cash and prizes. Additionally, Maddison was the winner of the prizes for Best In Swimwear, Best In Evening Gown, Most Photogenic, and Most Active On Social Media.

She was born in Kingston and has just graduated from high school and is taking a year off from her studies. She enjoys reading Manga and eating spicy food. Maddison is interested in following a healthy lifestyle and does yoga. She also loves the outdoors, especially the beach, and often visits one of her favorite spots, Strawberry Fields Beach, with friends.

Maddison was a crowd favorite from the beginning of the pageant and earned her place among the top three finalists during the question-and-answer portion of the event. When asked to name her best quality, she replied that her inexperience was her best quality. She went on to explain that, since she is only 19 years old, she has the opportunity to confront every situation as a challenge because she rarely knows what to expect. The answer brought thunderous applause from the audience.

She will now go on to represent her country in Bangkok, Thailand, at the 2018 Miss Universe pageant. The top three finalists included Khadijah Anderson, who came in second for the title, and Kayla Smith, who took third place.

Photo Souce: Miss Universe Jamaica Facebook