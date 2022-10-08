Ephraim M. Martin, a Jamaican Born Entertainment Producer based in Chicago, to Receive National Honors

Dr. Ephraim M. Martin, Jamaican-born founder of Martin’s International Foundation, executive producer of the Chicago Music Awards, and the Martin’s International brand of festivals and awards show events, will be the recipient of the Jamaican National Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service on Jamaica National Heroes Day, Monday, October 17, 2022, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Dr. Martin, under the advice of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, will receive the prestigious award from the Governor General, the Right Honorable, Sir Patrick Linton Allen, ON GCMG CD KSt., representing King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom and the 14 Commonwealth realms. Jamaica, which received its independence from the United Kingdom in 1962, remains one of the 56 countries that make up the British Commonwealth. Today, the country is in debate over whether to leave the commonwealth and become a fully independent nation with its own head of state.

The Badge of Honour is a civil award presented to residents and foreign nationals of Jamaica and is awarded in the categories of gallantry, meritorious service, and long and faithful service. Dr. Martin, who began his journey as a photojournalist for the Jamaican Daily Gleaner/Star newspaper in the 1970s, has led cultural and music entertainment programming throughout the US and the Caribbean for more than 40 years.

The ceremony highlights the entire Jamaican honors and awards system including the highest distinctions, Order of National Hero and the Order of Merit which have been awarded to Jamaican notables in the fields of the arts, literature, science, athletics and other endeavors. Past recipients include musicians, Bob Marley and Grace Jones, Olympian athletes, Usain Bolt, Shelly Ann Fraser, and Elaine Thompson-Herah, and actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Dr. Martin officially received the news following the conclusion of his recently held, JSVfest (Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest, on September 12th. “I am humbled and proud to be recognized by the Jamaican government for years of service to the people I love so dearly, said Martin. I, and the many people who support my vision of celebrating Jamaican culture and artistic excellence around the world, are profoundly grateful.”

An excerpt of the Prime Minister’s announcement:

“It gives me great pleasure to inform you that, acting on my advice, His Excellency The Governor-General has conferred the Award of the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service BH{M} upon you, in recognition for Philanthropic Service.

Your appointment to the Order took effect on Saturday, 6th, August 2022, and was announced in the media on that said date.”

About Ephraim Martin:

Since 1982, Ephraim Martin has been a pillar for the branding and promotion of Jamaica and its cultural influence. In 2016, he made history as the only promoter to produce 100 annual special events in a calendar year around the world. He has nominated 15,000 artists globally and his events have supported the careers of celebrities like Jennifer Hudson, hip-hop icons, Common, and Chance the Rapper. In his work to promote equity and restorative justice to historic black leaders, he achieved a milestone goal for social justice, by leading the effort to rename the iconic multi-expressway Lakeshore Drive to Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive in honor of Chicago’s founding father, Haitian-born Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable.