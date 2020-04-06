Are You Missing Jamaica? Escape to Jamaica Virtually!!!

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is using its digital platform to deliver a virtual care package to uplift and inspire followers around the world currently practicing responsible social distancing. On Friday, April 3 JTB kicked off its “Escape to Jamaica” Instagram Live series featuring one of Jamaica’s leading disc jockeys, ZJ Sparks. The popular ZIP 103 DJ hosted a dance party spinning the latest reggae and dancehall hits live from Jamaica, helping viewers chill and unwind after another week of social distancing.

“Escape to Jamaica” will occur weekly on the JTB’s Instagram channel. In addition to sharing irie vibes, the series will also feature live cooking demos and pre-recorded wellness sessions. The first wellness session will be on Monday, April 6 at 9:00 am ET (8:00 am Jamaica time), with Empress Thandi Wise, Certified Yoga Instructor from Rasta Wellness Centre and Jakes Hotel. On Wednesday, April 8 at 6:00 pm ET (5:00 pm Jamaica time) the cooking demos debut with Andre Fowles, Food Network Chopped Champion and Culinary Ambassador for Miss Lily’s in New York, Negril and Dubai.

“We’re aware that people from all corners of the globe may be in need of an escape with what’s happening right now. With this live series, Jamaica offers a virtual getaway through our music, cuisine, culture, warm people and that unmistakable Jamaican spirit,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Since visitors are unable to come to us at the moment, we want to bring the “Heartbeat of the World” to their homes. Jamaica will be here to welcome travelers when the time is right. We want our followers to know we can only get through this together.

Following is the current schedule of the “Escape to Jamaica” series, with additional dates to be announced:

April 3: ZJ Sparks – Zip 103

April 6: Empress Thandi Wise – Certified Yoga Instructor, Rasta Wellness Centre and Jakes Hotel

April 8: Chef Andre Fowles – Food Network Chopped Champion and Culinary Ambassador for Miss Lily’s in New York, Negril and Dubai

April 10: DJ Delano – Renaissance Disco

April 15: Rousseau Sisters – Jamaican Sisters, owners of SummerHouse in Kingston and Authors of Provisions, The Roots of Caribbean Cooking

April 17: ZJ Chrome – Zip 103

To participate, be sure to visit the JTB’s Instagram account at www.instagram.com/visitjamaica. Join the conversation with #EscapetoJamaica.

About Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

This year, the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the thirteenth consecutive year and Jamaica was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the fifteenth consecutive year. Jamaica also earned the WTA award for the World’s Leading Cruise Destination and Leading Meetings & Conference Centre for the Montego Bay Convention Centre. Most recently, Jamaica was named as one of the “Best Places to Go in 2020” according to CNN, Bloomberg and Forbes. Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards including Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas; Best Tourism Board Overall and Best Tourism Board, Caribbean/Bahamas. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. In 2018, the International Council of the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the Destination of the Year and TravAlliance Media named JTB Best Tourism Board, and Jamaica as Best Culinary Destination, Best Wedding Destination and Best Honeymoon Destination. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

Photo Source: JTB Instagram