Christina Cooper, a dynamic Jamaican American actress, model, director and tv producer is breaking barriers in the film and television world and is now bringing her talents to her family’s origins in Jamaica. Born in Los Angeles to a Chinese mother and a Jamaican father, her multicultural heritage profoundly influences her creative vision.

With a portfolio that includes roles in “South Central Love” on BET Networks, “Dear White People” on Netflix, “The Influencer” on AMC & Allblk, and “Behind the Animation” on Disney, Christina is now setting her sights on projects that celebrate her Jamaican roots.

In an engaging conversation, Christina shares insights into her heritage, inspirations, and upcoming projects.

Family portrait of baby Christina with mom and dad

Welcome back to Jamaicans.com, Christina. Last time, we did a story on your Forbes 2021 fashion influencer feature. Today, we’re discussing your Jamaican heritage, family, and how they’ve influenced your career.

Thank you for that feature; I loved it. Yes, I cherish my Jamaican roots and am eager to share more about that side of my heritage. I’m also excited to discuss my upcoming film, which portrays a uniquely Jamaican experience and will be filmed in Jamaica.

Thanks for choosing our platform to share your story. Let’s jump right in, where in Jamaica is your family from?

Of course! My father’s family hails from Kingston and Mt. Felix in St. Thomas.

Is your Jamaican heritage a side of your identity that you openly identify with? And what does this part of your heritage mean to you?

It definitely is. My father and family have instilled the culture in me and my sister. We’ve always engaged in cultural activities together and continue to enjoy Jamaican dishes. My Jamaican heritage brings positive energy and motivation, influencing my drive. I believe having Jamaican blood makes me naturally resilient and determined.

Do you visit Jamaica often? And when you do what’s your favourite activity?

I strive to visit annually or whenever possible. Being in Jamaica always feels like home and when I am home I love visiting Dunn’s River Falls and indulging in the island’s fresh cuisine.

Food is a big part of Jamaica’s culture so what’s your favourite Jamaican dish?

Curry chicken and oxtail are my favourites. I can also whip up a delicious homemade oxtail with rice and peas!

Let’s talk about heritage, in what ways do you think being Jamaican influences you in your day-to-day life and career?

It’s shaped me in countless ways, especially through the food and culture. Growing up, my father would prepare plantain, banana fritters, and porridge every morning before school. My grandmother’s saltfish fritters and freshly squeezed pineapple and ginger juice are cherished memories. These experiences are integral to who I am, and I’m immensely proud of my Jamaican heritage.

Hearing stories of my family’s upbringing in Kingston Jamaica and St. Thomas, have inspired me to bring more diverse stories to the screen that represent Jamaica in a more positive light. Now, I have the opportunity to do so and provide platforms for both seasoned and emerging Jamaican actors. It’s truly a blessing.

Young Christina Cooper with dad Ashton Cooper Actress and model Christina Cooper with dad Ashton Cooper at the Emmy Awards Show in 2018

You talk a lot about your dad Ashton Cooper, and how he has always ensured you remain connected to your Jamaican roots, describe for us his influence on your life and career

My father has been a profound source of inspiration. Growing up in Jamaica and being raised by strong parents endowed him with strength, courage, and perseverance. He instilled in me the importance of hard work and striving for a better life, regardless of challenges. This work ethic, deeply rooted in our Jamaican heritage, has been pivotal in my journey. Also my mother, May, inspired me as a child to get into playing dress up, so that was also something that influenced me at an early age.

I remember going to the three dollar movies as a kid with my dad every other Sunday and just falling in love with acting ever since then and that love carried me all the way to the big screen and I have my dad to thank for that. He always taught me to never give up on my dreams and to work harder than the next person so that I can live a better & fruitful life without struggle.

Earlier you talked about bringing more positive Jamaican stories to the screen, tell us about your new film, “Coming to Jamaica”? What is it about?

“Coming to Jamaica” is a comedy that follows a young Jamaican American teen who, after encountering trouble in the United States, is sent to live with his aunt in Jamaica. He experiences a significant culture shock upon arrival, navigates finding a job, falls in love, and faces challenges in Kingston. Through these experiences, he discovers his true identity and the beauty of his heritage.

Getting sent back home for “behaviour modification” Jamaican style is a very real experience for many Jamaicans who grew up in the Diaspora so it will be interesting to see this play out on screen.

I have so many different ideas and this was one of them that came to my mind, being that I’ve seen this happen a few times within families. I was thinking of different ways I can tie in where I grew up and who I am culture/heritage wise. I thought this would be a funny and clever way to do so and still make it a relatable story.

“Coming to Jamaica” will be filmed partially in Jamaica?

Yes! I’ve always aspired to shoot a film in Jamaica. After working on projects in the United States, I’m excited to bring my storytelling to Jamaica and offer opportunities to local talent. I plan to film multiple movies in Jamaica over the coming years, fulfilling a long-held dream to create in a country that’s part of my heritage.

You mentioned that we could expect to see some well known local celebrities in the film, can you give us a hint as to who they are?

Not just yet, but we will have at least one well-known Jamaican artist—perhaps one of my favourites. Stay tuned for more details!

We hear that you are looking to cast local talent in this project, what kind of talent you are looking for?

I aim to provide opportunities for everyone in Jamaica to audition. I’m interested in both experienced actors and newcomers who possess talent, passion, and drive. We’ll be casting all genders, with age ranges from 15 to 55, depending on the role. I look forward to announcing auditions next year and showcasing the incredible talent and stories from the heart of Jamaica.

Until that project starts you have some shows coming up, tell us a little about your latest projects and how we can support?

I have a few shows coming out next year. I’ve been filming for a Disney tv show titled “Behind the Animation” which airs on Disney, Disney Plus & Disney online. There’s also another tv show we just wrapped up in Detroit that will be releasing in the next year or two.

Have you come across or worked with other Jamaican actors so far?

I’ve worked with Antoinette Robertson and actually found out she was Jamaican when we spoke on set. We met on the set of Netflix’s tv show “Dear White People”.

Congratulations Christina and thank you for talking to us, you get the final word

Thank you so much! It was an honor speaking with you at Jamaicans.com and I can’t wait to continue to represent and hopefully make Jamaica proud!