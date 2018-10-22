Fans Love of Beres Hammond is Never Ending!

History was made at VP Records in Queens on Wednesday October 17 2018 when fans came out in their droves to get their copy of the latest Beres Hammond album “Never Ending“, signed by ‘The Boss’ himself.

The album signing caused more than a stir in a community that is not phased by crowds, as the line of well wishers, sometimes 4 deep in places, wrapped around the block. With a well placed media van advertising the event parked outside the main entrance of the iconic record store, curiosity drew even more onlookers as record sales brought lots of chi-ching-ching to VP’s coffers. No one wanted to leave without their autographed copy of the album. Beres showed his fortitude as he signed, smiled, posed and basked in an atmosphere of adoration for over 5 hours – promising that everyone on line would get an autograph.

Promotion for this new album has been widespread and, judging by the unending stream of visitors, proved to be a successful joint venture by a music distribution company, media and the paying public to promote a reggae album. The CD, released on October 12 has hit the #1 I-tunes spot in America, England and Japan. Containing 14 tracks, there are already potential anthems and favorites all bearing the distinctive vocals and musical arrangements that hallmark a Beres Hammond effort.

The love reggae fans showered on their icon reciprocates the love this prolific singer-songwriter has poured into his music for over 40 years. For fans and singer – the respect is mutual and Never Ending.

Photos by Melvin Calendar