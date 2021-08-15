Five Power Moves For A Rejected Husband

Many years ago there was this man who was a common carpenter and never knew He would become the greatest man who would save anyone who will accept His invitation.

This man was treated like an outcast. He was rejected by millions and despised by even ones He called friends. The greatest rejection He experienced was the leading factor that has everyone alive today still living. He has his bride even until today and loves His bride so much that He would never divorce her. Even when His bride rejects Him at times He still shows her love. Why? There is this great promise through one of the greatest truths and I myself have experienced this truth. “THE STONE THAT THE BUILDERS REJECTED HAS BECOME THE CHIEF CORNER STONE” Psalm 118:22.

Husbands, it is not your wives behind the rejection. It may be a weak moment your wife maybe going through that is giving access to the real one behind the rejection. The devil is very subtle. He is the one behind the rejection and may know your wife’s weak state and preys on your wife to try to get to you.

Satan will use whomever he can to do his dirty work. Satan is the master of lies. Satan hates marriage and loves divorce. Satan tries to tear down what God builds up. God created marriage for life with your wife. Satan will try to get your marriage to end because he hates it so much. So here is the truth behind the rejection…”the devil comes to KILL, STEAL AND DESTROY you, your wife and children. BUT GOD COMES IN TO GIVE YOU LIFE AND GIVE IT TO YOU MORE ABUNDANTLY, IF YOU ALLOW GOD. Satan can do NOTHING without you allowing him. Now here are five power moves any husband can make if experiencing rejection.

UNDERSTAND YOURSELF

Do you know who you are as a husband? Are you living a life that pleases the creator of marriage? You are a leader. You are the shepherd that leads your wife and children. You are the priest of your home. Here is the question; Does a leader get opposed at any time? Will a leader always lead without rejection? Allow quick realization of the fact that rejection usually comes when you are leading to drive you to gain strength and wisdom on how to navigate through the rejection. Remember that rejection usually stems from a temporary weakness in your spouse and use that to pray for your spouse to gain the strength needed to get rid of that negative spirit.

The truth is, you will overcome the rejection. Continue to persevere while showing love to your wife and God will change your wife because of your obedience to God.

UNDERSTAND YOUR WIFE

One of the most powerful thing any husband can do is to study his wife and get to know her deeply. This is the person you chose to propose to for life and the more you know her the more you can help get through her moments of weakness to keep satan away from her mind. He is the master of lies. He convinced Eve and Adam that God did not say what He said. There is a reason God said in 1 Peter 3:7, You husbands in the same way, live with your wives in an understanding way, as with someone weaker, since she is a woman; and show her honor as a fellow heir of the grace of life, so that your prayers will not be hindered. The more you understand your wife the greater your chance of helping her through her weakness causing the rejection.

PRAY FOR YOUR WIFE

“The effective fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much” James 5:16. Here is the conduit to change….OBEDIENCE AND PRAYER. There is nothing more powerful than speaking to the One who created marriage, asking Him to change your wife. God wants to change your wife. God wants you to ask Him to do it. You do that through prayer. Pray for your wife to surrender to change and trust God to do it. He will. He wants to because He wants your marriage to be in His image. God will give you the desires of your heart when you delight in Him, trusting Him and waiting upon Him to do it.

GET RID OF NEGATIVE VOICES

Taking counsel from a person who is not following Christ is like allowing ignorance to lead you. God said “DO NOT take counsel from the ungodly.” Most times such a person will lead you in the wrong direction, especially if they are not married, or they are in a bitter marriage, or even divorced. The more negative advice you get, the more discouraged you become in your own marriage, especially if you are facing rejection from your spouse. Godly counsel will lead you to encouragement in your marriage while ungodly counsel will lead you further away from your marriage.

CHOOSE PEACE AND JOY

Many say they need peace but the truth is we already have the peace we need. The thing is we do not usually choose to experience it. As a husband, you can choose to enjoy your season by choosing to have peace even while you are facing rejection. You have this privilege when you are doing your part as a husband. No matter what is going on around you, you can choose to have joy and peace. Why? Because the One who created marriage told you this. Lean on God in these times of rejection for the “peace that passeth all understanding.”

“THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

