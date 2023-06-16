Florida Jerk Festival Celebrates 20 Years With Spicy Aromas, Flavoursome Bites, ‘Top-Notch’ Concert

The 2023 Florida Jerk Festival was a very special one in that it marked the festival’s 20th anniversary. Held annually on Memorial Day Monday, the 2023 event took place at the spacious John Prince Park in Lake Worth Florida—roughly 10 miles south of Palm Beach.

This tasty outdoor festival event afforded patrons the opportunity to revel in Jamaican and Caribbean culture while indulging themselves in Jamaican jerk cuisine that included including jerk chicken, jerk pork, jerk fish, jerk lobster, jerk ice cream, and even jerk ackee ‘n saltfish. What’s more, this year’s staging of the Festival featured a Jerk Cook-Off, as well as a concert that went into the night headlined by Minister Marion Hall (formerly known as ‘Lady Saw’), Ghost, Luciano, Ding Dong (and Ravers Clavers).

Well Supported by Jamaican Officials & Entertainers

There were a number of officials and other notables in attendance, including: Oliver Mair (Jamaica Consul General to the Southern USA); Commissioner Maxwell Chambers (City of Miramar); Commissioner Denise Grant (City of Lauderhill); Ian Lewis (of iconic reggae group, Inner Circle; and Tifa (Jamaican dancehall artist). Jamaica’s jerk style seasoning and cooking is undoubtedly special and unique not only in the kitchen, but also where the island’s vibrant culture is concerned. In fact, jerk is like a national heirloom to Jamaica so it is befitting that the Florida Jerk Festival is dedicated to the all things jerk, especially when considering its undeniable, spicy flavor that seemingly goes well with everything—even ice cream. And so, it was certainly nice to see the annual Florida Jerk Festival hit the 20 year mark, while also celebrating the rich mouthwatering Jamaican culinary scene in South Florida.

Photo Highlights of 2023 Florida Jerk Festival

Photo – Nick Ford