9 Side Dishes Jamaicans Serve with Jerk Chicken

Jerk chicken is high on the list of must-try entrees for anyone interested in Jamaican cuisine. One of the often-asked questions is what to pair with the delicacy? Recipes can be found online with variations to suit every taste. The following is a list of authentic side dishes Jamaicans serve with jerk chicken and other jerk dishes.

1. Rice and Peas – the dish features rice cooked in flavorful spices and combined with kidney beans.

2. Jamaican Festival – the dough of flour, sugar and finely ground cornmeal is fashioned into a long, thin shape. Ingredients can be mixed with water or milk to achieve the proper consistency and deep fried until a crisp, golden brown.

3- Jamaican Style Steam Cabbage – the combination of cabbage, carrots, onions, garlic, scallions, tomato, salt and pepper, thyme and Scotch bonnet pepper makes for a healthy and tasty side dish.

4- Jamaican Mac and Cheese – a feast for the tastebuds, the dish combines macaroni, onion, eggs, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce, red bell pepper, half-and-half, Scotch bonnet pepper, and plenty of sharp cheddar cheese. The mixture is baked.

5- Fried Ripe Plantains – cut them into slices and fry in oil. The sugar in the plantain rises to the surface of the slices and caramelizes. They can be deep fried or shallow fried and sprinkled with cheese.

6- Fried Green Plantains – green plantains must be cooked before consuming. Peel the plantain, cut it into thin slices and fry in oil until golden brown. Season with salt, pepper and butter or dunk them in a favorite dip.

7- Fried Bammy – this is a traditional cassava flatbread with a unique texture. Crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, the round bread is fried in minimal oil until golden brown.

8- Roast Corn – great for a backyard BBQ, just roast corn on the grill with butter and salt.

9- Coleslaw – combine shredded cabbage, onion, carrots, salt and pepper. Mangos and nuts can be included if desired. Drizzle dressings of honey, hot sauce, olive oil or vinegar.

Bonus Beverages

Ginger Beer – available in alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions, it’s a light, tasty and refreshing drink. Red Stripe® Beer – the award-winning beer is a refreshing and pale amber lager that’s become synonymous with Jamaica. Ting Grapefruit Drink – the tart yet sweet carbonated soft drink is flavored with grapefruit juice and can be purchased in Jamaica, the U.S. and Canada. Mix with vodka to create an alcoholic version called Ving.

Photos – Deposit Photos