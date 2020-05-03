Four Do’s & Don’ts While Alone Together - Jamaicans.com

A phrase that stood out to me growing up was “I AM GOING TO TEACH YOU A LESSON.” These were words from my grandfather numerous times when I would misbehave. My grandfather was a great man of God and went by that GREAT book, the BIBLE. He would make sure we have a balanced life in the midst of our poverty-stricken state. We did not have much growing up but we had the greatest of all, LOVE! I can still remember weekends of playing football on the streets barefooted, swimming in the river, climbing trees, and eating whatever fruit we found. This great experience as a child did not hinder family time though. My grandparents made sure there was time to sit and eat together and speak about our day. My grandfather made sure to have time to tell stories and play his guitar while we would sing along. Most of all, devotion time as a family was never missed. Godly discipline was a must in my family. Sometimes it felt like they went overboard but I am extremely appreciative of those times as I now look back then and look at today’s world.

We are no doubt in a pandemic due to COVID-19 and God is in it all the way with us. There are millions of people affected and there is a LESSON in it for every single person, couple, church, governmental institutions, president and prime minister. God has released a wave, touching every heart and mind and we must seize the moment and check what we are being taught in this season as the pause button is still pressed in our world. If not we will miss out greatly when God presses the reset button. As we are on lockdown and unable to visit friends, church buildings, restaurants, and just about anywhere outside of our homes, it Is evident that God is speaking while bringing families and marriages back into alignment. God is reshaping the Garden of Eden and speaking to the Adam and Eve inside of you and your spouse. Isaiah 43:18-1918“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. 19See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland. Here are four DO’S and DON’TS to follow to avoid missing whatever lesson God is showing you while locked in alone together with your spouse and family:

AGREE ON FAITH/DON’T ENTERTAIN FEAR

Fear opposes faith just as darkness opposes light. There is power in unity and in this time of panic, the last thing to do as a couple is to be in opposition. Fear is from satan….FAITH IS FROM GOD. Do your best to encourage each other and your children to exercise faith and trust in God. Fear will visit your minds but treat it like a bad visitor and tell it to leave. Invite faith and allow it to stay. A faith-filled couple creates a joyful atmosphere in the home. A fearful spouse, often times without realizing, creates an atmosphere of chaos. Choose to trust God.

REST/BUT DON’T BE COMPLACENT

We are in a “selah” season in this time of disaster from the virus. The word selah is used in the Bible to mean rest! God has given us a season to rest, listen, and watch what He is doing. In one of our radio broadcasts on Marriage, my wife encouraged the listeners to rest but not be complacent and I have been thinking about it since then. This is a season of “hold” but not a season to just sit idly. It is a season to rest from the hustle and bustle of life that God is giving each couple, but while resting it is a great time to plan for the future. It is a perfect time to plan together while there is time to do so. Don’t wait for the busy time. Do it now.

TOUCH BASE WITH THE OUTSIDE/BUT DON’T FORGET HOME BASE

Social distancing is unfortunately the talk of the town in this season. Personal interaction with friends, extended families, church families and just about everyone is at ground zero. In this time of a HOLY PAUSE, everyone, including married couples, are forced to stay away from other people in fear of catching this wicked virus. My wife and I are basketball players and our son has caught fire for basketball also. It feels like we are retired from this sport from parks being closed. The feeling of being in a cell, not having any visitors seem tragic. Many have, however, found a key to open the cell door by means of ZOOM, CELLPHONES, VIDEO CHATS, and so many more devices. While these keys fit the suitable keyholes of communication with the outside world, be careful not to ignore the home base in the process. God gives a divine order and your marriage comes first, following your relationship with God. Reaching the outside world at the expense of time needed with your spouse is reversing the order of life that God gave you. Time spent on cellphones, computers, and other forms of media, for the sake of touching base with the outside is good but is excessive when your spouse and family is disregarded in the process. God’s devine order can never fail when followed.

STAY INFORMED/BUT DON’T BE CONSUMED

An abundance of knowledge of the Coronavirus seem to take center stage in today’s world. We are informed through people, television, cellphones, laptops, tablets and so much more. There is an overload of information going to our brains. My wife and I have decided to stay informed but not consumed. Why? Too many negatives will drown out the importance of positiveness. The virus is real and knowledge is key but too much knowledge can cause a mind to wander into fearful thoughts of possibly having the virus. As Michelle and I watched the news a few weeks ago for a short time, we decided to switch to watching something positive or laugh-worthy to change the atmosphere of our minds. Being intentional to turn off some of the negatives about the virus is key to not getting consumed by the virus. Fear of the virus is more dangerous than the virus itself when you don’t even have the virus! Stay informed but not consumed.

God wants your marriage to reach heights of peace, joy, love, harmony, as it grows into HIS IMAGE. He is downloading millions of keys to millions of people, including you and yours, that will reshape lives, marriages and families. Do not allow distractions to let you miss out on what God is revealing in this season. You will be thankful when this season passes over.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE AIRS ON Omega Radio Broadcasting Network every Saturday at 3:30 pm ET….101.9FM, 102.3FM or 103.9FM covering as far South as Miami Dade County and as far North as New York. Listen from ANYWHERE by free mobile app….W.O.I.B. as Carim and his wife MARRIAGE.

He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He has been on various radio and TV stations in different parts of the country speaking and interviewing on the topic of marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website, Facebook page, and the MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE Facebook page for updates.

Photo by AllGo on Unsplash