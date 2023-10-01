Four Ways Real Love Heals Broken Marriages

My grandfather was a great man of God. He exhibited the greatest explanation of what real love is and it was constant. Love never fails and he surely believed this word from the Bible in the way he showed love to not only my grandmother but to myself and my siblings. I did not have a dad in my life growing up. I met my dad in my later years for the first time and found out that I have five sisters and two brothers I did not know.

The one thing that stuck out to me upon meeting my siblings is that there was something missing in each of them. There was something broken in each of their lives. There is something broken in each of you reading this article. But my grandparents and my mom had a way of fixing that broken area in us. Those were the days when you fix valuable things that are broken and not throw them away. They discovered that there will be times of hardship, discouragement, weakness of mind, sadness, negativity and bad hearts. These, among many other bad influences, affect every person at times and just the same they affect every marriage relationship.

Every marriage relationship experience seasons of brokeness. There comes a time when a husband or a wife lashes out at the other spouse causing an explosion of arguments that sometimes lead to resentment that needs healing. The lashing out is usually stemming from a place of brokeness in that spouse. The great thing is that there is a fix for these types of issues. Marriage was created by God but not just left up to each spouse to figure out how to fix the broken places. God gives perfect instructions to each of us as to how to fix the broken pieces in our marriage relationships. Real love heals these broken pieces in any and every marriage and put the relationship back on a positive track. Here are four ways.

Revitalizes The Body

As a part of marriage, God created the beautiful release that does something great to the body. Sex is God made for marriage only. He created sex to be between husband and wife only and for the purpose of pleasure in the marriage. Sex between husband and wife is the part of the marriage that helps to revitalize the physical unity in becoming ONE FLESH. Sex in marriage creates a physical energy that travels to the mind and energizes the marriage relationship. Have lots of sex in your marriage relationship. It is a gift from God.

Restores The Heart

When both hearts are unified in love there is nothing that can come between a husband and wife. “Two hearts beating as ONE” is the glue that holds husband and wife together in love. Real love creates that oneness of heart. Whenever things are not going right in the relationship make it your aim to get back to that oneness of heart because this is what will fix the brokeness you are experiencing. Real love shown restores the broken heart allowing both to beat in unity.

Settles The Mind

Every marriage goes through a time when things feel stale. One spouse may be bombarded with thoughts of the busyness of life from work, kids, or even personal issues. Sharing your thoughts with your spouse creates quality time in the marriage relationship as you talk out your experiences. It creates a way for the other spouse to fill your love tank with compassion and understanding. When your mind is settled your perception of your marriage relationship changes for the better and you are better able to show love to each other.

Revives The Soul

There is nothing like peace. Where there is chaos your soul is in chaos. Where there is no love there is no peace. Real love shown revives the soul as there is a peace that comes upon both husband and wife that allows for a better marriage relationship.

REAL LOVE is constant. It is the part of the marriage relationship that constantly pumps life into each other. Make your best effort to show each other real love and your marriage will experienc the love, joy, peace and harmony it needs to survive as you fix the broken areas you are experiencing. Huddle up and enjoy your journey together.

Get your copy of STAYING MARRIED BECOMING ONE FLESH AT https://www.amazon.com/-/es/Carim-Hyatt/dp/1533086729

