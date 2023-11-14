Full List of Every Jamaican Who Have Been Nominated for a Grammy Award

Jamaican artists have consistently shined in the Grammy Awards, particularly in the Best Reggae Album category. This category has become a showcase of Jamaica’s rich musical heritage, featuring artists who have pushed the boundaries of reggae and brought global recognition to the genre. Let’s have a closer look at these Jamaican Grammy nominees and winners, their landmark albums or songs, the year of their achievement, and their groundbreaking contributions to music:

Black Uhuru – “Anthem” (1985): First-ever Grammy win in the newly introduced Best Reggae Recording category.

Jimmy Cliff – “Cliff Hanger” (1986): Won the Grammy, showcasing the enduring influence of reggae music.

Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers – Multiple Albums (1989-2014): Continued Bob Marley’s legacy with Grammy wins for albums like “Conscious Party” and “One Bright Day.”

Shabba Ranks – “X-tra Naked” (1993): With this win, he brought dancehall music to international prominence.

Shaggy – “Boombastic” (1996): His Grammy win signified the crossover appeal of Jamaican music.

Burning Spear – “Calling Rastafari” (1999): Celebrated for his deep spiritual and political reggae themes with this win.

Beenie Man – “Art and Life” (2001): His Grammy win signified dancehall’s rising global popularity.

Lee “Scratch” Perry – “Jamaican E.T.” (2003): This win acknowledged his pioneering role in developing dub music.

Sean Paul – “Dutty Rock” (2004): His Grammy win marked a high point in dancehall music’s global appeal.

Toots and the Maytals – “True Love” (2005): Won the Grammy, celebrated for popularizing reggae worldwide.

Damian Marley – “Welcome to Jamrock” (2006): His fusion of traditional reggae with modern sounds won him this Grammy award.

Stephen Marley – “Mind Control” (2008), “Revelation Pt. 1 – The Root of Life” (2012): Continued the Marley family’s legacy, earning Grammys for his unique contributions to reggae.

Buju Banton – “Upside Down 2020” (2021): Marked a significant comeback in the reggae genre through this win.

Sly & Robbie – “One Love, One Rhythm” (2014): Nominated for their innovative contributions to reggae and fusion styles.

Morgan Heritage – “Avrakedabra” (2018): Their Grammy win highlighted the evolution of reggae music.

Koffee – “Rapture” (2020): Became the youngest Jamaican artist to win a Grammy, symbolizing a new era in reggae.

Protoje – “In Search of Lost Time” (2021): Nominated for his role in modernizing reggae music.

Kabaka Pyramid – “THE Kalling” (2023): His win signals ongoing innovation in Jamaican music this was his first ever nomination.

2024 Reggae Grammy Nominees

The Recording Academy has revealed its nominees for the Best Reggae Album category. Among the contenders are four renowned Jamaican entertainers – Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Burning Spear and Julian Marley. Collie Buddz have also been nominated for his work “Cali Roots Riddim 2023.” This is Beenie Man’s fourth nomination with the album “Simma,” and Buju Banton’s “Born for Greatness” entry. Veteran reggae artist Burning Spear secures his 13th nomination with “Destroyer,” and Julian Marley for “Colors of Royal”, his collaboration with Antaeus. The final voting round is set between December 14, 2023, and January 4, 2024, with the winners to be announced at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during the Grammy Awards ceremony on February 4, 2024. The event will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, preceded by the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Photo – Deposit Photos