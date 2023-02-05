Kabaka Pyramid wins the 2023 Grammy For Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid has won the 2023 Grammy for Best Reggae Album with the album titled “The Kalling”. The results were posted on the Recording Academy Twitter page and announced during the pre-telecast at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This will be the first Grammy award for Jamaica’s Kabaka Pyramid.

The 65th GRAMMY Awards will be broadcasted live from the from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, 2023, on CBS and stream live & on-demand on Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time/5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Here is more on the 2023 Best Reggae Album Grammy award nominees:

1- Koffee

Koffee was been nominated for her album “Gifted,” the follow-up to “Rapture,” her Grammy-winning EP. Gifted, which was released under the Land Recordings/Columbia Records label in March 2022, made Koffee the first female artist from Jamaica to secure a spot in the Top 10 of the Official Albums chart in the United Kingdom. This will be Koffee’s second Grammy nomination. With her 2020 Grammy win at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony for “Rapture,” Koffee, 19, became the youngest individual to win the award and the only woman in history to receive the award in the Best Reggae Album category.

2- Sean Paul

Sean Paul’s album, “Scorcha,” represents the artist’s 10th Grammy Award nomination. The album was released by Island Records in May 2022 as Paul’s eighth studio album. Sean Paul previously won the Grammy in 2003 with his album, “Dutty Rock.”

3- Shaggy

Shaggy’s nominated album, “Com Fly Wid Mi,” is a collaboration with the British recording star, Sting, and features the Jamaica singing ten of the best-known songs recorded by the legendary Frank Sinatra. Shaggy has already won two Grammys: in 1996, his album “Boombastic” was a winner, and in 2019, a joint album with Sting entitled “44/8/76” won the award.

4- Kabaka Pyramid (The Winner)

This will be the first Grammy nomination for Jamaica’s Kabaka Pyramid. His album, “The Kalling,” which was produced by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, has been given a good chance of ultimately winning the Grammy Award as it features several iconic reggae musicians, including Buju Banton, Stephen Marley, Jesse Royal, and Damian Marley, in its 15 tracks.

5- Protoje

Protoje’s album “Third Time’s the Charm” is the artist’s second nomination. His album, “A Matter of Time,” received a Grammy nomination in 2018.

Source: Grammy Website