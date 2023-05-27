Get your Thrill on! 8 Adventurous Things to do in Jamaica This Weekend!

Jamaica is well-known for its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and turquoise waters that are ideal for a relaxing vacation or weekend getaway. What many don’t know is that there’s a wealth of adventure to be found on the island. The following are some of the most popular adventurous things to do in Jamaica.

Bobsledding Through The Rainforest

You don’t have to suffer in sub-zero temperatures to experience a bobsledding adventure. The ride pays homage to the Jamaican bobsled team that competed in the 1988 Olympics. Guests control the speed of their treetop experience to make it as relaxing or exciting as they desire.

Explore Caves

Descend into the labyrinth of caves where light makes the walls sparkle and paints the walls with otherworldly shadows. Listen to the drip of water echo as it continues to build unique rock formations, stalactites, and stalagmite. Watch out for bats on the way to an underground lake or view a petroglyph carving over several hundred years old. Some of the caves were once used as a hideout for slaves and smugglers.

Tour A Haunted House



The Rose Hall Great House is a plantation mansion said to be haunted by a former lady of the manner, Annie Palmer. Known as the White Witch, she was purportedly a practitioner of voodoo and black magic that murdered several husbands. Guests can participate in a séance and visit the dungeon that’s now a pub. The legend was immortalized in a Johnny Cash song called “The Ballad of Annee Palmer.”

River Rafting on the Martha Brae

Hop on a handmade bamboo raft and ride the jade waters of the Martha Brae River while learning about the local flora, fauna and herbs that have sustained the residents and become integral parts of the culture.

River Tubing



Ride the waters of the White River on a tube with stops at the Blue Hole, a limestone sinkhole that invites people to swim or cliff jump. Other highlights along the way make for an exciting day of sight-seeing with plenty of opportunities to cool off.

Surfing in Bulls Bay



Jamaica is home to some of the most consistent surfing opportunities available and is an often overlooked chance for adventure. Visitors should bring their own surfboard as boards and supplies for repairs are very scarce.

Waterfalls



Hike the 200 ft. height and 600 ft. length of the spectacularly cascading Dunn’s River Falls. It’s dotted with small pools along the way and a set of stairs lead to viewing points for the less adventurous.

Zip Lining



There’s a variety of zip lining opportunities in Jamaica where people can sail 100s of feet over rivers and waterfalls, cross mountains, and even pass through cutouts formed in living trees. Visitors will find themselves reaching speeds of up to 35 mph over the island’s plentiful rainforests and sights.

Photo – Official Facebook Page for Chukka Caribbean Adventures