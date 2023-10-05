Godmother of Reggae Patricia Chin Tells Story of VP Records at Distinguished Lecture in South Florida

It was a momentous occasion last week in Plantation, Florida at the Island Space Caribbean Museum, which played host to VP Records’ Matriarch, Patricia Chin (affectionately referred to as ‘Miss Pat’’), as part of Jamaica Consul General Oliver Mair’s Lecture Series. The discussion and Q & A session with Miss Pat was moderated by Calibe Thompson. Located inside the Broward Mall, the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum (which was co-founded by David Muir) is the first and only brick and mortar pan-Caribbean heritage museum in the USA. A chief purpose and mission of this colorful museum is to showcase the history and vibrant culture of the Caribbean diaspora.

Jamaican Culture and Music Icon

Regarded as the ‘Godmother of Reggae’, Miss Pat told the story of VP Records from its humble beginnings in Kingston, Jamaica. Of course, we all know that since then the iconic VP Records has grown into a behemoth of a record label that is much heralded throughout the world. This one-of-a-kind and intimate opportunity to hear Miss Pat tell her story in-person was memorable indeed, and apart from Consul General Mair, there were several other notable attendees were on-hand as well, including: Angela and Howie Chin of VP Records as well as other family members; Dr. Lydia Malcom of Authentic Behavioral Health, LLC; David Muir (Street & Lifestyle Photographer – ‘Pieces of Jamaica’); Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc.; Cheryl Wynter Public Information Officer at Consulate General of Jamaica. Miami; and Copeland Forbes, who is one of the most consequential figures in the history of modern Jamaican music.

Kingston Native with Global Impact

Patricia Chin grew up in the heart of Kingston, Jamaica. VP Records was created in 1979 by co-founders Patricia, the “P” and Vincent, the “V”. Over the 40 plus years that have passed since then, and VP Records—which began as a small used-record shop in Kingston called Randy’s Record Mart—grew into a central pillar where reggae music is concerned. It would be remiss to not note that ‘Miss Pat’ and her late husband, Vincent “Randy” Chin’s Randy’s Record Mart and Studio 17 is where the careers of artists, Bob Marley & the Wailers, and Toots & the Maytals got their start. And they all had magnificent and unforgettable careers to say the least. A Grammy winning record label, the tentacles of the VP Records reggae empire have indeed stretched across the world. As such, VP Records has since grown to become the largest reggae record label in the world. The legions of reggae and dancehall aficionados and fans the world over are certainly thankful for ‘Miss Pat’ and VP Records family for their ground-breaking contributions to reggae and dancehall music.

Up Close and Personal with Miss Pat

Following Miss Pat’s insightful presentation chronicling her and her late husband’s journey in building the mighty VP Records, she took the time to take photos, as well as sign autograph copies of her book, titled: “Miss Pat: My Reggae Music Journey.” This fantastic event was made possible with the support of Dr. Lydia Malcom of Authentic Behavioral Health, LLC and her husband, Mr. Waynewrite Malcolm.

Photos by Nick Ford