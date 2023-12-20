GraceKennedy Money Services Partners with Jamaicans.com for Best of Jamaica 2023 Results Show

The results of the Best of Jamaica survey for 2023 conducted by Jamaicans.com, the premier cross-platform media house for all things Jamaican, will be announced on Friday, December 22 with a special broadcast on the platform’s YouTube channel.

Presented by GraceKennedy Money Services

The special Best of Jamaica results show is presented by GraceKennedy Money Services, an entity that encompasses FX Trader, The Foreign Exchange Place from GraceKennedy Money Services; Bill Express, the Bill Payment Place from GraceKennedy Money Services; and Western Union, Moving Money for Better. These services are offered in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, the Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, and The Bahamas.

History of Best of Jamaica

For over 20 years, Jamaicans.com has surveyed Jamaicans and all those who love Jamaica about who and what they consider to be “the best” of Brand Jamaica in several categories. The 2023 online poll was open for six weeks beginning on September 25, and people in over 20 cities in the US, UK, and Canada, were asked for their opinions on the best representations of Jamaica’s culture in their local communities. The Best of Jamaica survey seeks to reflect Jamaican identity through the lens of the country’s national motto, “Out of Many, One People.”

New Categories

New categories were included in the 2023 Best of Jamaica Survey: Jamaican Fashion Icon of the Year; Best Jamaican Social Media Page; Best Jamaican/Jamaican-Owned Company; Best Jamaican Music Video of the Year; and Jamaican Artiste of the Year. The new categories join those represented in past surveys, such as Best TV Personality Host in Jamaica, Jamaican Person of the Year, and Jamaican Sports Personality of the Year.

WATCH THE BEST OF JAMAICA 2023 Results Show