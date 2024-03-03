Great Marriages Stem From 1 Great Root

My grandfather lived in the corn field. I say that because from what I can remember it appears he is always in the field when I see him. I get vivid imageries of him digging up roots and planting. There were times he would have me help and I was reluctant but had to obey.

“The deeper the roots the greater the crop” he would say as he dug and dug and dug into the ground. The work he put in really paid off. We had some great tasting corn. We enjoyed sweet sugar cane. We ate from the ground so much that our bodies were filled with nothing but Alkaline food.

God has planted a seed in every husband and wife by allowing each one to choose a deep root from which the marriage will grow into greatness. It is such a treasure we have has spouses, yet we often forfeit the great crop from our marriage relationship because we ignorantly refuse to nurture the gardens of our marriages. Every marriage can be great. Every marriage garden benefits greatly from this one great root. Michelle and I are living testimony. Only make sure to dig deep and develop the discipline needed from both you and your spouse to grow and enjoy a great marriage as you allow this seed from God to grow your marriage into becoming like Christ.

Spiritual Maturity

God has given everyone the opportunity to have His Holy Spirit living inside of us. Every husband and wife can benefit from the leading of God’s spirit in the way they speak to and live with each other. Just as a baby feeds on milk and soft food then develops into being able to eat solid food, your marriage can mature and grow into being able to not only eat greatness but benefit from that greatness. Spiritual maturity is a process along the journey of marriage.

A spiritually mature husband will enjoy the opportunity to love his wife like Christ loves the church. Just the same, a spiritually mature wife will be able to respect her husband as unto Christ without fear of not being loved by her husband. Why? Because she is doing it as unto the One who rewards good. As both husband and wife strive to become like Christ in the marriage, they both enjoy the benefits from loving and respecting each other. The other side of this truth only brings contention and chaos and usually drives away the planted seed, The Holy Spirit.

Huddle up and enjoy each other as you help each other grow into being like Christ. You both have the opportunity from the seed of The Holy Spirit In You. Plant Him firmly in your hearts. Water Him together with encouragement from each other. Watch Him grow your marriage into the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Times).

Peter replied, “Repent and be baptized, everyone of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit” Acts 2:38.

Contact information: Carim Hyatt’s Profile – edit (dot.cards)

Get your copy of STAYING MARRIED BECOMING ONE FLESH AT: https://www.amazon.com/STAYING-MARRIE…

Be encouraged as you watch our TBN video interview on marriage.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

Read all our marriage articles on Jamaicans.com

Visit the Marriage Vantage Point website for great resources to help you and your spouse.

Listen to our weekly podcasts.

Photo – Deposit Photos