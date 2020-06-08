Health Benefits of Drinking Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee and Why It’s So Good - Jamaicans.com

Coffee lovers have reason to rejoice. According to scientific studies, coffee actually has health benefits. Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee is one of the rarest in the world and the unique growing conditions on the island give it an unmistakable flavor to savor as people enjoy its considerable range of health benefits.

Antioxidants

The coffee is high in antioxidants that neutralize free radicals in the body. Free radicals can cause damage at the cellular level and antioxidants augment the body’s own ability to neutralize free radicals.

Brain Power

Coffee drinkers are familiar with the beverage’s ability to stave off sleep. It also aids in improving cognitive ability, memory, and reaction times. It’s believed that coffee’s ability to keep the brain sharp may also lower the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and Alzheimer’s.

Diabetes

Coffee contains a compound called cafestol that’s been found to stimulate insulin secretion, improve insulin sensitivity, and may aid in reducing fasting glucose levels for those with type 2 diabetes.

Fat Burner

Coffee is a natural appetite depressant so people eat less. It’s also a stimulant that increases metabolism and triggers the breakdown of body fat that may improve physical performance during exercise and other strenuous activities.

Longevity

Studies have shown that coffee drinkers exhibit a reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and neurological diseases. It may also decrease the risk of cirrhosis of the liver.

Mood Booster

According to scientific studies, people that drink four cups of coffee or more each day are 10 percent less likely to experience depression.

Vitamins and Nutrients

Coffee contains the vitamins B1, B2, B3 and B5, along with the nutrient potassium and the trace mineral manganese, all of which are essential for health.

A Lot to Like

With more than 2.25 billion cups of coffee consumed every day, it’s only natural that those that value smooth, rich taste, no bitterness, and a wealth of health benefits would gravitate to Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash