Here are the 9 Reasons Why You Should be Eating More Callaloo

The green leafy vegetable is a staple in Jamaican cuisine. It can be eaten as a standalone side vegetable, but is typically combined with other vegetables, spices and saltfish. Callaloo is a healthy choice that contains a variety of vitamins and minerals.

Antioxidants

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that’s abundant in callaloo. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals that result in the signs of aging. Those antioxidant properties may also be beneficial for maintaining cognitive function. Blood Clotting

The high level of vitamin K in the vegetable is necessary for blood to clot when an injury is received. People with a vitamin K deficiency will experience excess wound bleeding and they’ll bruise easily. Cancer Risk

Studies have been conducted indicate that cruciferous vegetables like callaloo can be beneficial for reducing the risk of cancer. Collagen Production

Callaloo is rich in vitamin A needed for collagen production. Collagen provides support, structure and plumpness to skin that gives it a youthful glow. It’s also beneficia for strong cartilage. Collagen makes up 30 percent of the body’s protein. Diabetes

The fiber in the vegetable helps slow the absorption of carbohydrates and reduce glucose spikes. It also makes people feel fuller longer, which can aid in weight loss and reducing obesity risk. Digestive Health

The fiber contained in callaloo supports digestive function and aids in preventing constipation. Getting enough fiber in the diet can also reduce the potential for developing hemorrhoids. Hair & Skin

The vitamin A in callaloo keeps the scalp moist, hair moisturized, and aids in the regeneration of skin cells. Red Blood Cells

Red blood cells transport oxygen throughout the body. The iron content in callaloo supports healthy red blood cells and significantly reduces the potential for developing anemia. Strong Bones

Callaloo is rich in vitamin K the body uses to make proteins that strengthen bones, teeth and nails.

