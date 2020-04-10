“Homegrown with G Cole” Show Now on Jamaicans.com Facebook Live Daily As The World Works At Home due to COVID-19

The internationally acclaimed radio & podcast show “Homegrown with G Cole” is now on Jamaicans.com each afternoon as people work from home during this time. The show starts at 1:00 pm Eastern Time on the Jamaicans.com Facebook page at facebook.com/onelovejamaica. The show will include interviews, funny memes & videos, commentary, special guests and music. Viewers will have an opportunity to submit questions for special guests and give shout outs during the show.

The pilot episode of the show aired on April 3rd with Richie Stephens as the special guest. Show viewers were introduced to Stephens’s new song “Tribute to Healthcare workers”.

The show has been an instant hit with fans.

“It made my day,” said Maxine Bryan.

“Thank you for the beautiful music that’s what we need at this horrible time, Be blessed from NYC!!”, said Annmarie Thomas commenting on the show.

“I love bringing positivity especially at a time when there is so much uncertainly. I look forward to engaging with the Jamaicans.com community as I believe it is a great fit” said G Cole. He continued, “Music and inspirational stories can go a really long way uplifting people and I love doing that”

“Homegrown with G Cole is one of the premiere shows and podcasts in the Caribbean Community. The show is engaging, entertaining and informative. It is perfect for a time when most people are working from home and need to relax as we experience this COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to have the show on our platform ” said Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com

About Jamaicans.com

Jamaicans.com is the leading website for news, travel, recipes, information, and entertainment pertaining to Jamaica. Jamaicans.com is the premier website for all things Jamaican. Visitors to the site will find interviews, features, travel & cultural information, reviews, commentary, traditional Jamaican recipes, and a language guide.

About Homegrown with G Cole

The Podcast/Show “Homegrown with G Cole” is a candid, funny, unbiased view of real-life events that affect our communities, through the eyes of Singer/Songwriter/Podcast Host, and music enthusiast G Cole. G Cole who was born in Ocho Rios Jamaica, and now resides in Ft Lauderdale Florida interviews Artists, Entrepreneurs, Music legends, Community Leaders, Members of Government, Health professionals, Public Speakers, and members of the Jamaican, and Caribbean Diaspora. There is no room for boredom, as between conversation he will take you on a sweet Reggae ride with music from yesterday and today. The subscription is free. Take this podcast with you on your road trips, your commute to and from work, or even to your workout at the gym. You will be informed, educated, and entertained. “Keep it moving, keep it grooving, it’s Homegrown”.

Photo Source: Roy Sweetland Photos