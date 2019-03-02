This Homemade Jamaican Easter Bun Recipe is perfect for the season. You will be sure to add it to your favorite recipes.

Ingredients:

½ lb Raisins

2 ozs. Currants

2 ozs Mixed Peel

1 small bottle Stout

2 cups All-Purpose Flour

2 tsp. Baking Powder

7 ozs Brown Sugar

1 Egg

2 tbsp Corn Syrup

1 tsp Grated Nutmeg

1 tsp Ground Anise

1 tsp Cinnamon

2 tsp Vanilla

Instructions:

Combine raisins, currants and mixed peel. Pour the bottle of stout over the fruits, cover and soak overnight. In a large bowl, combine the soaked fruits and all other ingredients. Mix well with a large spoon. Pour batter into a greased loaf tin. Bake in preheated 350°F oven for about 25 minutes or until a knife inserted in middle comes out clean. Cool completely and serve!

Serving Tip: The bun will taste even better in the following days.

Yields 10