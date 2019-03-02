This Homemade Jamaican Easter Bun Recipe is perfect for the season. You will be sure to add it to your favorite recipes.
Ingredients:
- ½ lb Raisins
- 2 ozs. Currants
- 2 ozs Mixed Peel
- 1 small bottle Stout
- 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 2 tsp. Baking Powder
- 7 ozs Brown Sugar
- 1 Egg
- 2 tbsp Corn Syrup
- 1 tsp Grated Nutmeg
- 1 tsp Ground Anise
- 1 tsp Cinnamon
- 2 tsp Vanilla
Instructions:
- Combine raisins, currants and mixed peel. Pour the bottle of stout over the fruits, cover and soak overnight.
- In a large bowl, combine the soaked fruits and all other ingredients. Mix well with a large spoon.
- Pour batter into a greased loaf tin. Bake in preheated 350°F oven for about 25 minutes or until a knife inserted in middle comes out clean.
- Cool completely and serve!
Serving Tip: The bun will taste even better in the following days.
Yields 10