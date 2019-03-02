Breads and Cakes

Homemade Jamaican Easter Bun Recipe

2 hours ago
by Joan Lue
Homemade Jamaican Easter Bun Recipe

This Homemade Jamaican Easter Bun Recipe is perfect for the season. You will be sure to add it to your favorite recipes.

Ingredients:

  • ½ lb Raisins
  • 2 ozs. Currants
  • 2 ozs Mixed Peel
  • 1 small bottle Stout
  • 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 2 tsp. Baking Powder
  • 7 ozs Brown Sugar
  • 1 Egg
  • 2 tbsp Corn Syrup
  • 1 tsp Grated Nutmeg
  • 1 tsp Ground Anise
  • 1 tsp Cinnamon
  • 2 tsp Vanilla

Instructions:

  1. Combine raisins, currants and mixed peel.  Pour the bottle of stout over the fruits, cover and soak overnight.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the soaked fruits and all other ingredients. Mix well with a large spoon.
  3. Pour batter into a greased loaf tin. Bake in preheated 350°F oven for about 25 minutes or until a knife inserted in middle comes out clean.
  4. Cool completely and serve!

Serving Tip: The bun will taste even better in the following days.

Yields 10

About the author

Joan Lue

View all posts

You may also like