Staying at Skylark Negril for a Peaceful Getaway

When I think of Skylark, I hear the sounds of the beach, which can be seen from the lobby, and I see the white sand & pathway lined with palm trees, and I just want to go back.

Negril’s Skylark hotel is sister to the Rockhouse Hotel which my friend Kim and I reviewed in the days before. As the finale to an amazing weekend with the Rockhouse family, we spent two days at the Skylark. In case we missed the fare from Rockhouse’s restaurants, there is a free shuttle for guests to and from the properties.

Enter a magical world

Similar to our experience at Rockhouse, we were offered rum punch and cold towels upon our arrival at Skylark. There is also a spa and restaurant on the property, however, Skylark has a distinctly fresh style throughout its branding. First of all, when standing in the lobby, guests are transported to a tropical airport from the 1970s. The long check-in desk, the bamboo ceiling with white ceiling fans, bamboo paneling, green tiling, palm tree wallpaper, and endless tourist posters singing “NEGRIL” & “JAMAICA”, create a fantastic setting for your island retreat.

Then there are the open walls of the lobby where sunlight pours in from the beach. While Rockhouse is perched on the rocks, Skylark sits on the beach. Skylark’s more flat location echoes that of a traditional hotel with rooms set in an apartment-style building. The color choices and landscaping we observed remind me of Miami art deco without the bustling Miami aspect. The building is quite angular and all white with the exception of aqua blue doors and checkerboard patios. Chairs with pink pillows greeted us outside in our personal lounging areas complete with round table.

In-between time

Kim described it as “the perfect millenial hotel” when we stepped into our rooms. She praised the minimalist aesthetic of the spacious abode and we appreciated the mix of modern and retro decor. Aqua blue cone-shaped lamps rest on wooden bedside tables with metal legs. Large, framed dancehall posters pay homage to the music that plays at Skylark daily. The king size four-poster bed is a sculpture on its own. The mattress sits at the heart of a wooden cube. Its white sheets are accented by a blue ackee-print pillow.

Round mirrors expand the black-tiled bathroom and complement the curbless shower, which I remarked is from the future. Bubblegum pink makes the lower half of the white bedroom walls pop and a window (complete with seat) looking onto the patio keeps the light, airy feeling flowing through the space. True to the Rockhouse environmental philosophy, the a/c units at Skylark shut off automatically when the room doors are open.

-Hey, it’s Kim taking over the review!

Spa

Skylark’s spa is the ideal midday pick me up located upstairs with the ultimate tropical view of the coconut palms on the property and the majestic white sand beach. The staff are very accommodating. Before heading out, the spa is the perfect segue to lunch or even to start to your day. They offer massages, wraps, and general mind and body wellness.

One of the most unforgettable elements of Skylark for me, was Miss Lily’s, the beachfront restaurant with a dancehall themed lounge where parties (produced by Federation Sound‘s Max Glazer) are held once a week. I enjoyed breakfast there: ackee and saltfish with a side of callaloo, festival, and toast. As I sat in their outdoor area, sipping a cup of Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, I understood how lucky I was to be spending my morning at Skylark with nature’s wavy soundtrack. I was reminded that life could certainly be much easier and it was undoubtedly easier at Skylark.

Skylark is a perfect destination for escape. Its soothing palette and seaside locale provide the vacation setting of your dreams. Its nods to dancehall culture and fantastic cuisine foster the Jamaican experience you travel for. We have fallen in love with Skylark and, by extension, Negril and I believe that you will, too. I would recommend Skylark for any weekend getaway.

Words by Jeana Lindo and Kimberly Roach. Photography by Jeana Lindo.