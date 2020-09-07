International Jamaican-Born Fashion Designer D’Marsh Couture Returns to Ghana for Three-Month Fashion Project

New York based international fashion designer Glenroy March and his fashion brand D’Marsh Couture is set to make a return to Ghana for a three-month long project D’Marsh Ghana 2020.

This is the designer’s third time to the Ghana, following previous visits to participate in Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Accra and Bryte Africa Fashion Week.

While in Ghana, the Jamaican-born designer will be based in Accra for the duration of the project which comprise a masterclass, model development workshops and culminate with the Face of D’Marsh Model Competition.

For the masterclass, the independent designer will draw on his more than 17 years of experience in the industry to assist other young and upcoming designers and brands expand. The class will be intimate, interactive and purposeful and March will take participants behind the scenes, sharing his personal industry experiences about navigating the pros and cons, the failures and the successes, and the lessons learned throughout his journey.

The Face of D’Marsh Model Competition wraps up the three-month project and will be used to identify a young male and female model that can represent the brand internationally and be used as a platform to expose them to the global market.

“Like most industries, the pandemic has forced them to rethink their business strategy and as an independent designer, I had to pivot quickly to figure out a way to ensure the brand remains sustainable and continues to grow,” notes March. “With that in mind, I sought to leverage my relationships in Ghana to undertake this project which is in keeping with our vision of making the brand’s presence stronger in the international market.”

Ghana holds a special place in his heart as his previous collection Sankofa by D’Marsh Fall 2018/2019 was inspired by one of his visits.

He admits that undertaking such a project at this time has not been without its challenges but he is looking forward to the experience. “I hope to learn a lot from this visit and get to understand the international market and what is required to grow and promote an independent brand in the African market. I will get the opportunity to meet with logistics partners and determine how I will be better able to position the brand to explore the global market,” emphasizes March.

About House of D’Marsh

House of D’Marsh had its genesis in Spring 2003 when designer Glenroy March launched his Spring collection during Caribbean Fashion Week in Jamaica’s capital city, Kingston. This start gave rise to the pursuit of a passion by a talented Jamaican who would later go on to stun audiences not just locally but internationally. With an eye for detail and perfection, the New York based March, honed his design skills at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts, obtaining practical experience while working in the costume department. With a constant pulse on trends and new innovation combination, House of D’Marsh, seeks to marry sophistication with fashion-forward sensibility. The House of D’Marsh has received numerous editorials in a variety of local and international fashion and consumer magazines.