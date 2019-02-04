“I Learnt to Really Believe in Myself.” – A Conversation with Diel from Rising Stars

After teaching in high school straight out of college, Diel left the classroom to launch his music career. Spending most of his life in the countryside of Manchester Jamaica; Diel moved back to the capital city Kingston recently. This allowed him to see his birthplace with a fresh pair of eyes, inspiring him to write his first single, “I’m From Kingston.” He officially launched the Diel Music brand in 2017 with the release of the song and Music Video.

With a distinct Jamaican flavor, Diel’s music is multifaceted and seamlessly blends influences from jazz, blues, and pop sounds, with authentic reggae music to create his own fusion.

Eager to share his music with the world Diel is now a popular household name in Jamaica having participated in the Digicel’s Rising Stars Competition in 2018 and successfully securing a spot in the top three. More importantly, it gave him the platform to introduce a song Jamaica fell in love with on the show; an original song he auditioned with titled “Too Young.” Released on November 2 He is now working to have the world fall in love with this pop-infused ska thriller.



Tell us about your background and how you got started in the entertainment industry?

I got started in the industry 2 years ago, after I left my job as a teacher to do music full time. I left the country and returned to Kingston in 2015. And in 2017, I released my first single ‘I’m from Kingston.’

What was one thing you learned about yourself from your “Rising Stars” experience?

I would definitely say that I learnt to really believe in myself. During that period of time, everybody had a lot to say, so it built a lot of inner strength and resilience.

How would you describe your sound?

I would say it has an authentic reggae base and is finished off by sounds from other genres like ska, jazz, and pop.

Tell us about your new single “Too Young”? Did you write the song? What was your inspiration to write the song?

Yes, I wrote it from an experience I had with an older woman in my first year of college. I really enjoyed making the music for it alongside my producer, Richard Spencer, because I wanted it to have the old school ska feel that I think we accomplished. I’m really proud of the music video as well, Kelly, Beans, and the Ikon team really did a great job on it, and I have to big up Ackera Gowie for producing it.

In 2017 you released the catchy single “I’m From Kingston”. What is the best compliment you have received about that song?

Jamaicans both here and in the diaspora (not only from Kingston) really love that song. They say listening to the song and watching the music video is an accurate description of life here in Kingston, and that is really what we wanted to accomplish with the song, so kudos to the team.

You have a few singles out there. When can we expect your album to be released?

Whenever I think I have a strong base of people (the industry calls them fans) who will appreciate a full body of work from me. I love making albums, so hopefully in the next 2-3 years.

Do you remember the first time you ever got on a stage to perform? Where was it and what did it feel like?

It was actually in church. I can’t remember how it felt really. I was very young. Mommy says about 2 or 3.

What projects are you working on right now?

I’m working on a song called ‘Natural Woman’ along with some other singles I think are appropriate to release within the next couple of months. I write all my music and have a lot of songs so it is choosing with the team the best song to release and when to release it, you know.

If you were stuck on a deserted island and given the choice of 5 songs to put on your music player which artists would they be?

Chronixx, India Arie, Kirk Franklin, Jon Bellion, and my own music.

My favorite guilty pleasure is…

Everything in moderation, so you don’t have to feel guilty.

Growing up my hero was…

Never had any really.

The book, movie or song that changed your life?

I don’t know if any can change your life, or maybe I just haven’t read, watched, heard it yet.

I feel happiest for the day when I will die doing all the things I said I would when I was in my 20’s (which I still am).

Last Lick – Any closing words….

Thanks for the reasoning and keep up the great work Jamaicans.com.

Visit Diel’s website, SoundCloud, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to learn more about him.