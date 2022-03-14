Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and Professional Network Present a Women’s History Month Celebration on March 20

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in partnership with Caribbean Professional Network will present a free Women’s History Month Celebration, taking place at the museum located at 8000 West Broward Blvd #1422 in Broward County Mall on March 20th at 2:30pm. Among other activities, the event will feature educational and cultural performances by local artists, including Positivity Pays, a community-based organization that works with children and families in the areas of basic literacy, media literacy and financial literacy.

South Florida is home to many Caribbean nationals. It is also home to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the only museum in the world dedicated to showcasing the history and culture of the entire Caribbean and its multicultural people. Consider visiting this important institution. You’ll enjoy cultural enrichment, a repository of uniquely Caribbean artifacts and a space that celebrates our collective history.

Caribbean American Heritage Award-winner for Outstanding Entrepreneurship Dr. Solanges Vivens, will be the featured guest speaker. Dr. Vivens is the author of “Girls Can Move Mountains: Rewriting the Rules of Female Entrepreneurship.”

The event will be moderated by Dr. Shelly Cameron, who is an HR Consultant and career coach, who helps busy professionals get out of their comfort zone, stop waiting and start doing what it takes to transition to next level career success. Dr. Cameron is the author of “Your Career: Ditch It. Switch It.: For those who are stressed and Frustrated and Want a Change.”

This event is free with your Eventbrite confirmation. Confirm your attendance at www.islandspacefl.org/womensmonth.

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00a.m. through 7:00p.m. and Sundays from 11:00a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General entry fees are $10 per adult and $5 per child. Donations, sponsorships, memberships and volunteer commitments are encouraged.

Island SPACE is supported in part by Florida Power & Light Company, Grace Foods, Florida Division of Arts and Culture, Broward Mall, the Broward County Cultural Division and the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund, Blockbuster Entertainment Unrestricted Fund, Robert E. Dooley Unrestricted Fund for Broward, Harold D. Franks Fund, and Jan Moran Unrestricted Fund.

Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education (Island SPACE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives that represent the Caribbean region, in South Florida and the broader diaspora community.