Jamaica a Big Winner at 2021 World Travel Awards

Jamaica and its tourism sector were big winners at the prestigious 2021 World Travel Award, with the island named the top destination in the Caribbean and the leading cruise destination in the Caribbean as well. The Jamaica Tourist Board received the title of the “Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board,” while the island was also named the winner in two new categories, the Leading Adventure Tourism Destination and the Leading Nature Destination in the Caribbean.

Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, was delighted with the recognition Jamaica received at the prestigious events, stating that the nation is honored by the World Travel Awards group and that the accolades from the group illustrate the confidence the international travel industry has in Jamaica and what the island has to offer. Bartlett accepted the awards on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board, and other public entities and partners. He thanked all of the industry stakeholders who maintained their commitment to Jamaica during the challenging times. Brand Jamaica is very strong, he added, stating that he was proud of everything that had been accomplished by all those involved.

In the hotel and attractions subsectors, Jamaica also did very well, with Dunn’s River Falls named the top adventure tourist attraction and Eclipse at Half Moon named the leading new hotel in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts International was a big winner as well, with the group receiving the award as the “Leading Hotel Brand” in the Caribbean; the Jamaica properties of Sandals South Coast (the top honeymoon resort), Sandals Montego Bay (Jamaica’s leading resort), and Beaches Negril (Jamaica’s to all-inclusive family resort) receiving awards.

Among other hospitality award winners in Jamaica were GoldenEye, Round Hill Hotel & Villas, Fleming Villa, Jamaica Inn, Strawberry Hill, Spanish Court Hotel, Tryall Club, Margaritaville, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Half Moon, and Sangster International Airport. Club MoBay, Island Car Rentals, Montego Bay Convention Center, Island Routes, GO! Jamaica Travel, Port Royal, Port of Montego Bay, and Port of Falmouth all received recognition with “Leading” awards.

World Travel Awards is considered the top authority in rewarding excellence in the travel and tourism sector. The awards were launched in 1993 to celebrate and award excellence in all the major sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

