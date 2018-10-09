Sandals in Montego Bay Launches New Restaurant and Bar

Sandals Montego Bay is being totally transformed, and it is now opening a new restaurant and over-the-water bar. The restaurant, which is called The Jerk Shack, is well known for its authentic island cuisine, and its menu offers dishes like jerk chicken, pork, or sausage that has been roasted in foil, roasted breadfruit, and jerk sauce. The new Latitudes Overwater Bar provides guests with the chance to see 360-degree ocean views from hammocks that sway above the Caribbean’s turquoise waters. Its sunset cocktails are available for guests gathered around fire pits to enjoy a true island experience. Both of the new drinking and dining venues added to the Montego Bay location were introduced after many months following the resort’s announcement that it would undertake new luxury renovations and expansion. As part of the renovations, the resort has totally redesigned its rooms, refurbished the lobby area and the bar, and provided a new conference center complete with state-of-the-art technology. In the future, Sandals Montego Bay plans to feature BMW luxury transfers for all of its guests in the Club Sandals and Butler Suite categories. These perquisites will begin on October 15, 2018. The resort will also feature an Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel, and it plans to introduce two additional five-star Global Gourmet options for diners. These will include an Asian-inspired eatery called Soy and the Burch’s Steak & Seafood venue.

Photo Source: Sandals Facebook