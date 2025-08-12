Jamaica has once again secured its place as one of the Caribbean’s most beloved travel destinations, earning two coveted spots in Travel + Leisure’s prestigious World’s Best Awards 2025. The island was named among “The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas” and proudly had four resorts featured in the list of “The 25 Best Resorts in the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.”

The World’s Best Awards, now in their 30th year, are determined by Travel + Leisure readers, who vote on destinations and experiences that deliver exceptional travel. Categories include cities, islands, hotels, resorts, airlines, cruise ships, and more. The survey for the 2025 awards ran from October 21, 2024, through February 24, 2025, and the winners were officially announced on July 8, 2025. The results are featured online and will appear in the August 2025 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine.

Jamaica Ranks Among the Best Islands

Jamaica landed at #14 on the “Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas” list, earning a Reader Score of 83.83. Known for its vibrant culture, scenic beaches, and deep musical roots, Jamaica continues to attract travelers from around the world looking for unforgettable Caribbean experiences. The ranking recognizes the island’s unique blend of natural beauty, welcoming hospitality, and rich cultural heritage.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, welcomed the recognition, stating,

“It is an honor to be recognized by the knowledgeable readers of Travel + Leisure, especially in the midst of our 70th anniversary. For 70 years, we have worked diligently to ensure Jamaica’s beauty, culture and hospitality are at the forefront of Caribbean tourism. To be acknowledged once again among some of the best in the industry is a true testament to the strength of our tourism product.”

Tensing Pen, Negril Round Hill Hotel Rockhouse Hotel Couples Negril

Negril Resorts Lead Jamaica’s Recognition

Jamaica’s strong showing didn’t stop at the island ranking. Four resorts—three of them in Negril—were included among the Top 25 Resorts in the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda:

#6 – Tensing Pen, Negril (Reader Score: 96.38)

(Reader Score: 96.38) #11 – Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay (Reader Score: 95.12)

(Reader Score: 95.12) #13 – Rockhouse, Negril (Reader Score: 94.56)

(Reader Score: 94.56) #19 – Couples Negril, Negril (Reader Score: 93.52)

These properties exemplify the charm and character that travelers associate with Jamaican hospitality—natural elegance, artistic flair, and a relaxed yet refined island experience.

Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, noted:

“The Jamaica tourism experience is unmatched, and we are incredibly grateful to Travel + Leisure readers for once again placing us among the Caribbean’s best. This recognition is a direct result of the outstanding work of our tourism stakeholders, from hotel partners and tour operators to our cultural ambassadors, who continue to shape unforgettable experiences for visitors.”

About Travel + Leisure and the World’s Best Awards

Travel + Leisure is a leading travel publication with a global readership of 4.8 million. Known for its high-quality travel journalism and photography, the magazine has been a trusted source for travelers since 1937. The World’s Best Awards have been conducted annually since 1995, with readers rating travel experiences based on criteria such as service, value, and quality. The awards are considered among the most prestigious in the global travel industry.

The magazine, now published by Dotdash Meredith under license from Travel + Leisure Co., continues to shape travel preferences and spotlight top-tier destinations, resorts, and attractions.

Jamaica’s Continued Appeal

Jamaica’s consistent recognition in the World’s Best Awards speaks to the island’s enduring appeal. From luxury retreats in Negril to historic charm in Montego Bay, the island delivers a range of experiences that appeal to honeymooners, solo travelers, families, and cultural explorers alike.

As the island celebrates 70 years of tourism, this international recognition is both a milestone and a motivation. Jamaica’s presence among the best is a reflection of the nation’s commitment to excellence—and a sign that it remains one of the Caribbean’s top choices for travelers worldwide.