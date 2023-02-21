Jamaica becomes the first Caribbean Island to Host A Regional Lacrosse Tournament

The Pan-American Lacrosse Association (PALA) has announced that the Jamaica Lacrosse Association (JLA), in partnership with the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), will host the 2023 PALA Sixes Cup in Kingston, Jamaica.

The competition will run from November 9-11, 2023. World Lacrosse’s Sixes discipline is the fastest growing version of lacrosse in the world. Most recently, Sixes was played in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama and is the format proposed to be played if lacrosse is included in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California. The PALA Sixes Cup will be the first major international lacrosse event hosted by a Caribbean nation. The Pan-American Lacrosse Association region includes 22 World Lacrosse member-nations with lacrosse programs. PALA member nations regularly field the most competitive men’s and women’s national teams in all lacrosse disciplines. As Jamaica continues to celebrate the ninth anniversary of lacrosse on the island, the association is pleased to have been awarded the rights to host the 2023 Pan American Lacrosse Association (PALA) Sixes Cup for men and women. JLA President, Calbert Hutchinson, is elated with this announcement. “We are humbled and honored to receive such an opportunity from PALA. Year after year, Jamaican Lacrosse has grown with more schools locally participating and more kids taking up the game. In addition, we are pleased with how our national teams have competed on the world stage and we are confident that we will not only continue to excel on the field of play, but also be an outstanding host of this event.”

“The PALA Board of Directors is thrilled to award the 2023 PALA Sixes Cup to host Jamaica Lacrosse Association,” said Ann Kitt Carpenetti, Interim President of PALA. “The inaugural PALA Sixes event hosted at our headquarters in 2021 for eight teams from the Pan American region was very successful. Jamaica will provide a world-class experience for participating teams and spectators, and we encourage PALA members from across the region to send teams to participate in this historic tournament.”

President of the Jamaica Olympic Association, Christopher Samuda, is looking forward to collaborating with the JLA in welcoming all the competing nations to the beautiful city of Kingston: “Sport creates a melting pot for lasting friendships across the geographical divide to be formed and fashioned and the sporting experience which the JLA and the Jamaica Olympic Association in partnership will give to the PALA family in Kingston, will deepen and cement bonds and give greater meaning to the innovative, inspiring and unifying spirit of sport.”

Information about the 2023 PALA Sixes Cup event on their website.

About PALA

Founded in 2018, the Pan-American Lacrosse Association is a 501C3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the sport of lacrosse in the Pan-American region and is the World Lacrosse recognized Continental Federation for the Pan-American region. The Pan-American Lacrosse Association covers North, Central, South America, and the Caribbean and currently includes 22 member nations. PALA conducts regional qualifying events for World Lacrossecompetitions, in addition to the PALA Sixes Cup.

About Jamaica Lacrosse Association

The JLA oversees the growth & development of lacrosse in Jamaica. Our short-term goal is to ensure local sustainability of the sport through school-based programs. Our long-term goal is to compete for World Lacrosse World Championships.

About World Lacrosse

World Lacrosse is the international federation for men’s and women’s lacrosse, responsible for providing effective leadership and governance of the sport internationally while supporting the continued growth of lacrosse worldwide. In November 2018, World Lacrosse was officiallyrecognized by the International Olympic Committee. The President of World Lacrosse is Sue

Redfern of England.

Photo – Jamaica Lacrosse