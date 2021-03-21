Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA’s Statement of Solidarity with Asian American Communities

As Black people continue the fight against racism and systemic oppression, the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA stands in solidarity with the Asian American community to condemn the recent occurrence of white domestic terrorism visited upon the eight persons killed in Georgia.

According to reports, six of the eight persons killed were Asian American.

As Jamaicans, we understand what it means to be “out of many, one people.” We convey to our family members, colleagues, and friends of Asian descent that we are outraged and concerned about the visible resurgence of anti-Asian hate and violence in the United States.

Our two histories, though complex, are intertwined and interconnected with each other. We recognize that anti-Asian racism is connected to a pervasive system of white supremacy which benefits from divisions between communities of color.

We express condolences and sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones and the communities who grieve them.

Let us remain steadfast in thoughts, prayers, and actions to work collaboratively and reciprocally to dismantle these systems that marginalize and oppress non-white peoples worldwide.

For further information, contact:

Diane Young – Communications – Jamaica Northeast Diaspora Think Tank

Mobile: 1-917-371-0886

Email: [email protected]