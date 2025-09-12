Jamaica Eyes Big Medal Haul at Tokyo 2025 World Championships

The 2025 Tokyo World Championships start tomorrow and Jamaica’s athletes are gearing up to make their mark on the global stage. With a talented squad of sprinters, jumpers, and throwers, Jamaica is poised to bring home a haul of medals. The men’s 100m event is expected to be a highlight, and my expectation is that Jamaica’s sprinters will dominate the competition and take both the gold and silver medals. Olympic champion Noah Lyles (USA) has had to play second fiddle to the Jamaican 1-2 of Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville all season. While Lyles should get on the podium, I don’t see him getting the better of either Jamaican if all goes to plan.

In addition to the men’s 100m, the 200m should also see a Jamaican walking away with a medal. This is an event where Jamaica has not medalled since 2016, when Bolt won gold at the Rio Olympics. But with the emergence of Brian Levell this season, I believe that is about to change. Since his main rivals will also compete in the 100m while Levell watches and waits, I predict that his newfound 19.69 speed will take him to a global silver in the half lap.

Relay and Field Events Medal Hopes

The men’s 4x100m relay will also see a rekindling of Jamaican speed. With Thompson, Ackeem Blake, and Levell all setting PBs this year – and Seville close to his best – there is no doubting the potential of this squad. The line-up looks set: Ackeem leading off, Oblique on the backstretch, Brian running the curve, and Kishane bringing it home. I believe this quartet is good enough for gold, but I will be conservative and predict a close second place.

The men’s discus throw is another strong gold-medal prospect, with Ralford Mullings emerging as a genuine top contender. The former Kingston College man has already twice defeated the world record holder and world leader Mykolas Alekna this season, including at the recent Brussels Diamond League meet where Mullings outclassed a tough field featuring Kristjan Ceh and Matthew Denny.

The men’s long jump and 4x400m relay are also possible bronze-medal events. These are not sure shots, but based on current form, if the Jamaicans get it right, two medals are there for the taking.

Women’s Events Also Key

The women’s events will also be key for Jamaica. The 100m has been all about a Melissa Jefferson-Wooden vs Julien Alfred clash, but there is a quiet storm brewing that could surprise many. Tina Clayton has been silently working since setting a PB of 10.81 at the national trials in June, a time that moved her up to third in the world. The MVP shuffle is on, and my expectation is that Tia Clayton will walk away with nothing less than a bronze medal in the 100m.

The women’s 200m will also draw attention, as Shericka Jackson, while not at her very best following a serious injury, is still my favourite for silver in what should be one of the races of the meet. With Tia Clayton expected to join the 4x100m team alongside Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka, and Tina, I see this relay squad finishing no lower than second.

The women’s 100m hurdles should be highly competitive, with as many as ten athletes in contention. Here, I will play it safe and predict a bronze medal for Jamaica – but who knows? The Jamaican ladies may decide to have a “cleaning day,” because it’s that close. The women’s triple jump will also be fierce, with Shanieka Ricketts taking on three top Cubans who have dominated recent results. It will be a huge ask, but I believe the experienced Ricketts will break their hold and claim silver.

The 4x400m team of Nickisha Pryce, Dejanea Oakley, Stacy-Ann Williams, and Leah Anderson should be good enough to secure a bronze medal for Jamaica on the final day of the Championships.

Medal Outlook

Overall, that gives Jamaica 13 medals – 2 gold, 6 silver, and 5 bronze – with the men having a slightly better output than the women. Jamaicans have been doing well on the circuit, and if that continues, they will secure a bag of medals. But as always, team management and cohesiveness will be a huge factor in the outcome.

Click here for the full timetable and be sure to tune in to cheer on Team Jamaica!

This article is published in partnership with Jamaica Sports 876 as part of their digital magazine series “Triumph in Tokyo”, covering stories and insights from the 2025 World Championships. Click here to explore the full digi-zine.