Jamaica Is Offering Couples With Cancelled Weddings In 2020 The Chance To Win A Honeymoon With The ‘No Wedding, No Cry’ Sweepstakes

Over the last year, many couples around the world had to cancel or postpone their wedding or honeymoon plans, but one thing we know is that – love is not cancelled! In the spirit of romance, on March 22, 2021, the Jamaica Tourist Board launched the ‘No Wedding, No Cry’ Jamaica Honeymoon Sweepstakes. Couples who show proof of a wedding cancellation between April-December 2020 can enter to win an ultimate four-night honeymoon to Moon Palace Jamaica complete with their deluxe honeymoon package, roundtrip airfare, airport transfers and a romantic excursion for two.

“With world-class hotels and resorts, breathtaking natural beauty and a soothing tropical vibe, Jamaica continues to be the leader in Caribbean destination weddings and honeymoons,” said Camile Glenister, Deputy Director of Tourism – Marketing, Jamaica Tourist Board. “In December 2020, the World Travel Awards named Jamaica as the ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year and most recently, Jamaica launched a Wedding and Romance microsite, aptly named My Heart Beats JA.”

Housed on the JTB website, the My Heart Beats JA microsite is a repository of all things romance, providing solutions and options for anyone on the romance journey under the categories: Romantic Getaways, Getting Engaged and I Do. Content across the microsite addresses consumer trends, including more intimate and private destination weddings, and provides details on the variety of romantic escapes Jamaica has to offer.

Moon Palace Jamaica is a 704-room AAA Four Diamond resort located in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The resort is one of Jamaica’s most luxurious all-inclusive resorts which offers guests the opportunity to experience 17-acres of private beach. The property features lavish swimming pools, the only FlowRider® Double wave simulator and the largest spa in Jamaica, as well as multiple dining and entertainment establishments.

Entries to the No Wedding No Cry Sweepstakes must be submitted between March 22, 2021 and April 12, 2021. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 Contiguous United States (including DC), Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United Kingdom, who have the age of majority in his or her state, territory or providence of residence as of the time of the sweepstakes start date. To see official rules and meet the deadline for qualified entrants to complete the registration process, visit https://www.visitjamaica.com/weddingsweeps/.

For more information about Jamaica and its romance offerings, please visit: https://www.visitjamaica.com/weddings-and-honeymoons/

About Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Last year, the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the thirteenth consecutive year and Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the fifteenth consecutive year as well as the Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination. As well, Jamaica copped the WTA’s World’s Leading Wedding Destination, the World’s Leading Cruise Destination and the World’s Leading Family Destination. Additionally, Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards for Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/ Bahamas; Best Tourism Board Overall and Best Tourism Board, Caribbean/ Bahamas. The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at www.islandbuzzjamaica.com.

Photo by Christian Diaz on Unsplash