Jamaica Lands Coveted Prizes at 27th Annual World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards announced the winners in its coveted World division and Jamaica once again showed its prowess snagging the top prizes in three categories. Jamaica was named the World’s Leading Wedding Destination, World’s Leading Family Destination for the second consecutive year, and the World’s Leading Cruise Destination, which it has won every year since 2006. Jamaica’s Fleming Villa @ GoldenEye and Round Hill Hotel & Villa were also awarded the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa and World’s Leading Villa Resort, respectively.

“In a year which has been beset by the global pandemic, it is very reassuring that Destination Jamaica can still compete with the best of the best across the globe and emerge on top at the World Travel Awards,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Jamaica and our valued travel partners are truly honored to have been voted winners in a variety of categories and we look forward to continuing to exceed our visitors expectations.”

Earlier this year, the Jamaica Tourist Board won the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board, which it has won for 13 years. The destination was also honored with the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination, Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination.

World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. To learn more about the World Travel Awards, go to www.worldtravelawards.com.

