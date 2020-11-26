This Jamaican Hotel Made The “20 Amazing Hotels” Bucket List for 2020

GoldenEye in Oracabessa, Jamaica, has been listed among the 20 most amazing hotels in the world that should be included on the “bucket list” of travelers for 2020. The villa was originally the home of author Ian Fleming, who wrote the James Bond novels there overlooking the Caribbean Sea. GoldenEye then belonged to reggae musician and icon Bob Marley, and finally to Chris Blackwell, the founder of Island Records and the man who introduced Marley and reggae to the world. Over the years and through the successive owners, famous people ranging from the stars of Golden Age Hollywood to international royalty to rock royals were guests at GoldenEye. Blackwell hosted so many musicians at the site – including Sting, who wrote “Every Breath You Take” at the desk where Fleming used to write, and Bono, who wrote the theme to the 1997 Bond film “GoldenEye” there – he ultimately built several cottages to house them. As a result, GoldenEye has evolved into a laid-back and legendary hotel with the inclusion of clapboard villas, beach huts, and a restaurant and bar that serves the famous Blackwell rum cocktails on the shore.

The other hotels on the 2020 bucket list include the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India; La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco; Deplar Farm in Sveitarfélagið Skagafjörður, Iceland; Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, Côte d’Azur, France; Phum Baitang in Siem Reap, Cambodia; Le Sirenuse in Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy; Amangiri in Utah, United States; Fogo Island Inn in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Longitude 131 in Uluru, Northern Territory, Australia; Arctic Bath in Harads, Swedish Lapland, Sweden; Grand Hotel a Villa Feltrinelli in Lake Garda, Italy; Shipwreck Lodge in Skeleton Coast, Namibia; North Island Seychelles; Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States; and The Brando in Tahiti, French Polynesia.

Information and Photo Source: Telegraph, GoldenEye Facebook