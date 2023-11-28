Jamaica Leads Caribbean as Best Culinary Destination in 2023 World Culinary Awards

Jamaica was named the Best Culinary Destination in the Caribbean at the prestigious World Culinary Awards. The World Culinary Awards is an international initiative that recognizes and rewards excellence in the culinary industry. The winners of the 2023 awards were announced at a gala dinner reception at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates attended by pioneers and leaders in the culinary industry.

Jamaica’s Cuisine Recognized on the World Stage

Jamaica was chosen from among many other world-leading brands via votes cast by professionals in the culinary industry and by the general public. The nominee that garnered the most votes in each category was named the winner. The results of the voting represent a year-long search for the top culinary brands in the world.

Representative of Culinary Excellence

The Director of the World Culinary Awards, Rina van Staden, said the 2023 award winners were “stellar examples” of excellence in the culinary industry. She congratulated each of the winners and praised their efforts in raising the industry’s collective benchmarks to ever higher levels.

Other Caribbean Winners

Other award winners in the Caribbean region included the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, which received the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival award, and the Stone Barn at Park Hyatt St Kitts Christophe Harbor, which received the award for being the Caribbean’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant.

Photo – Deposit Photos