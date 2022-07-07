Jamaicans are in a unique position when they want a holiday vacation without the problems and expense a visa can incur. There are a number of Caribbean locations that require no visa for Jamaican residents to visit for 90 days and up to six months if they’re so inclined. The following are the top visa-free destinations.

Cuba

On a clear day from a Jamaican mountaintop, people can actually see the outline of Cuba. A vacation in Cuba enables Jamaicans to enjoy a relaxing interlude in a warm environment with sandy beaches. Visitors can learn about a different culture, experience Cuban cuisine, and explore the country’s historic architecture and music. Learn more about Cuba.

St. Lucia

The country has the only drive-through volcano. Snorkeling opportunities, sandy beaches, and photogenic coastlines abound. There are mountains to scale, ziplines to ride, rainforest adventures, and it’s a paradise for chocolate lovers. Learn more about St. Lucia.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Comprised of 36 islands, vacationers can enjoy snorkeling and scuba diving to view sea turtles, barracuda and a wealth of reef fish. Individuals can play golf, visit a maritime museum or take a plantation tour. Intrepid visitors can hike to the La Soufriere volcano crater and there’s always the potential to catch a glimpse of celebrities. Learn more about Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Barbados

Historical plantation houses, horse racing and calypso music are just some of the attractions of the island nation. Of special interest are tours of the island’s crystalline limestone caverns and Animal Flower Cave full of sea anemones. Learn more about Barbados.

St. Kitts and Nevis

The St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival is an ideal time to visit and learn about local history and culture. Visitors can tour the Brimstone Hill Fortress and dive the aqua waters to explore the coral reefs and ancient shipwrecks. Learn more about St. Kitts & Nevis.

Bahamas

The nation encompasses 16 major islands, along with hundreds of small islets, for a total of 360 islands. Vacationers can visit the unique pink sand beaches of Harbour Island, take an ATV island tour, and explore the Atlantis-themed aquarium. Learn more about the Bahamas.

Grenada

The cascading Concord Waterfall, chocolate factory and rum distillery tours, along with the world-famous Underwater Sculpture Park, are just some of the many attractions on the island. Explore an herb and spice garden, Fort George, or take a 4×4 safari and go tubing. Learn more about Grenada.

Antigua

The island is highlighted by 365 beaches from which to choose and historical attractions of its colonial days that includes Nelson’s Dockyard and a sugar cane plantation. Go snorkeling, sail around the island, and experience the nation’s enormous Carnival event. Learn more about Antigua.