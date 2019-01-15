Jamaica Makes List of 25 Best Caribbean Beaches to Visit in 2019

Ranked at 23 on the Caribbean Journal’s list of the 25 best beaches to visit in the Caribbean in 2019 is Jamaica’s Seven Mile Beach in Negril, The beach is described as “funky,” “bohemian“ and “a party.” Called the ultimate beach in Jamaica, Caribbean Journal characterizes it as “bold, beautiful, and bustling,” complete with beach shacks and charming small hotels. The beach has lots of personality, according to the list makers. Seven Mile Beach offers plenty of space where visitors can find a perfect spot to enjoy. There are a few adults-only resorts along the beach and places frequented by nude bathers. After sunset, the beach transforms into a popular place to party. The beach features some of the clearest waters in the Caribbean; it also boasts many vendors who offer crafts, beer, or fresh lobster to beachgoers. Retail operations rent a variety of water-sports equipment, including kayaks.

The Caribbean is a prime vacation spot for those wanting to enjoy its food, hotels, and culture, but the chief reason to travel there is for the beaches, and so, at its website, the Caribbean Journal offers its take on the 25 best beaches to visit in the region during 2019. The list provides several choices for those desiring a beautiful shoreline, the sound of waves, and a view of waving palms. Although these features are common among the beaches, these coastal venues each have a personality all its own. The 2019 list celebrates the diversity of the beaches, which range from those that are must-visit locations for any Caribbean traveler to those that are largely undiscovered.

The top-ranked beach to visit in the Caribbean in 2019 according to Caribbean Journal is Treasure Cay in Abaco in the Bahamas This beach, which appears to just go on and on, offers a stretch of nearly four miles of soft “sugary” sand that is blindingly white in color.

Source: CaribJournal