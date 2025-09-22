Jamaica Now Leads English-Speaking Caribbean with New UNESCO Heritage Site at Port Royal

Port Royal, once called the “Wickedest City on Earth,” has officially been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Known for its unique history as both a British stronghold and a pirate haven, Port Royal was devastated by a massive earthquake in 1692 that sent much of the city sinking into the sea. Today, parts of the 17th-century city remain preserved under layers of sediment, offering an archaeological treasure unlike any other in the region.

The UNESCO designation recognizes Port Royal under cultural criteria, highlighting its importance as an outstanding example of a colonial-era port city and its direct connection to global history. With this recognition, Jamaica now has two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, making it the leader among English-speaking Caribbean nations.

Jamaica’s Two UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Jamaica now stands out in the Caribbean with these two inscribed sites:

Blue and John Crow Mountains – A mixed natural and cultural site inscribed in 2015, this mountain range is rich in biodiversity and history. It was once a refuge for Indigenous Taino and Africans escaping enslavement, and it remains an important cultural landscape today.

Port Royal (The Archaeological Ensemble of 17th-Century Port Royal) – Inscribed in 2025, this unique underwater and terrestrial site captures the rise and fall of one of the Caribbean’s most famous cities.

The addition of Port Royal strengthens Jamaica’s cultural tourism offerings, adding depth to its already rich heritage.

How Jamaica Compares to the Rest of the Caribbean

While Jamaica leads among English-speaking Caribbean nations, the wider region has many other UNESCO World Heritage Sites that highlight its cultural and natural diversity.

Cuba – 9 Sites (Spanish-speaking)

Cuba holds the most UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Caribbean overall, with nine. These include Old Havana, Trinidad and the Valley de los Ingenios, Viñales Valley, and several national parks. However, Cuba’s Spanish language and restrictions on American travel make it more challenging for U.S. visitors compared to Jamaica.

Hispaniola – 2 Sites (French/Creole and Spanish)

The island of Hispaniola, shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic, has two World Heritage Sites:

Haiti (French and Creole-speaking): National History Park – Citadel, Sans Souci, Ramiers

Dominican Republic (Spanish-speaking): Colonial City of Santo Domingo

Other Caribbean Nations and Territories – 1 Site Each

Antigua and Barbuda (English-speaking): Antigua Naval Dockyard and Related Archaeological Sites

Barbados (English-speaking): Historic Bridgetown and its Garrison

Curaçao (Dutch-speaking): Historic Area of Willemstad, Inner City and Harbour

Dominica (English-speaking): Morne Trois Pitons National Park

Martinique, France (French-speaking): Volcanoes and Forests of Mount Pelée and the Pitons of Northern Martinique

Saint Kitts and Nevis (English-speaking): Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park

Puerto Rico, USA (Spanish/English-speaking): La Fortaleza and San Juan National Historic Site

Saint Lucia (English-speaking): Pitons Management Area

Why Port Royal Matters

Port Royal’s inscription is more than a recognition of Jamaica’s history—it positions Kingston as a heritage tourism hub. Fort Charles, the Giddy House, and underwater remains of the sunken city attract historians, archaeologists, and visitors eager to connect with the island’s past. The site also represents a story of resilience, survival, and cultural legacy.

Together with the Blue and John Crow Mountains, the nation offers both natural wonder and cultural depth. While Cuba dominates numerically in the region, Jamaica holds a special place for travelers, especially those from the United States, looking for accessible heritage tourism in the Caribbean.

Photo – X. Murphy