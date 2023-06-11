Jamaica Now Represented On Board Of World Anti-Doping Agency Foundation

Jamaica will have a seat on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board. The board is the highest decision-making body of WADA. Jamaica was elected at the general assembly of the American Sports Council (CADE), which was held recently in Cartagena, Colombia.

Election a “Milestone”

According to Alando Terrelonge, former Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport who was recently appointed Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade State Minister, attended the meeting in Colombia and described the development as a “milestone” for the English-speaking Caribbean, which has never before ad representation in the governance structure of WADA. Jamaica now has the confidence of Central American and Caribbean member nations via the Conference of Central American and Caribbean Sport Councils (CONCECADE) and from the continent through CADE,” he added.

“Remarkable Opportunity”

According to Terrelonge, the historically significant appointment also gives Jamaica a great opportunity to directly contribute to any review and revision of the WADA Code, Terrelonge said and noted that Jamaica’s election to the board represents a “pivotal” moment in the nation’s sporting skills and leadership in the region. The election also adds to Jamaica’s accomplishments and highlights its increased influence in the arena of regional sports governance. Terrelonge said the appointment also provides Jamaica with a “remarkable opportunity” to make a direct contribution to the review and revision of the WADA Code, adding that it is “a pivotal moment for Jamaica’s sporting prowess and regional leadership”.

WADA Foundation Board

The WADA Foundation Board has 42 members and comprises equal numbers of representatives from the Olympic movement and public authorities. Members of the board are appointed by their constituency groups. Jamaica was also named to serve on the executive committee of CONCECADE, one of CADE’s subregional groups. It was elected vice-president for the Caribbean to serve a term from 2023 to 2025.

Jamaica’s Achievement

The addition of Jamaica to the government body reflects its commitment to the promotion of clean and fair competition, Terrelonge said, adding that it will also give Jamaica a greater voice in international sports governance. As CONCECADE vice president, Jamaica will encourage more involvement of member nations from the Caribbean in both CONCECADE and CADE activities.

Photo – Nick Ford, Official Facebook Page for MP Alando Terrelonge