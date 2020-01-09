Jamaica On Bloomberg’s List Of 25 Countries To Visit In 2020

According to Bloomberg News, Jamaica is likely to see an increase in tourism following the release in April 2020 of the new James Bond film “No Time to Die,” which was partly filmed in Port Antonio and stars Daniel Craig in what is reported to be his final appearance in the iconic role of Bond. The owner of the popular Geejam Hotel Joe Baker has expanded the venue, and it now features an infinity pool facing the sea, a stage for live music performances, and a dozen rooms described as “studio roome,” each of which has been designed by a different artist. At the Half Moon resort, a real place visited by the fictional James Bond character in the film “Live and Let Die,” will open an offshoot venue in Montego Bay in March of 2020. The Eclipse at Half Moon will offer 57 rooms, hammocks set up on coconut trees outside the central restaurant, and provide just the right kind of place to enjoy a favorite tropical drink

Bloomberg Pursuits recommends travelers visit Jamaica in the month of May to take advantage of the best combination of tropical sunshine and privacy. Other good times to travel to Jamaica are dates late in November and in December. Visitors who want to experience some island culture should schedule their travel times to include April, when the island stages Soca and Bacchanal celebrations. The worst times to make a trip to Jamaica are during the annual hurricane season, which lasts from June to early in November; August through October are the months that bring the highest hurricane risk.

Jamaica has seen a steady increase in its popularity as a tourist destination, with 2019 ranking as one of its best years to date in terms of number of visitors. Between January and August of 2019 Jamaica experienced a record-breaking number of tourist arrivals, which totaled 2.95 million. The country is always cited among the best places to visit in the Caribbean and has been listed numerous times on the ranked list of tourist favorites by travel authorities like Tripadvisor, as well as receiving Travelers’ Choice Awards multiple times.

The other top destinations for 2020 cited by Bloomberg included Montenegro, northern Italy, the Ionian Islands, Yosemite, Kirghizstan, Budapest, Bolivia, Mozambique, Andalusia, the Finger Lakes, Cairo, Antigua, Alaska, Guatemala, Riviera Nayarit, Bangkok, Lombok, Ethiopia, Queensland, Israel, West Hollywood, Zimbabwe, and Hawaii.

