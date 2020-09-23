Jamaica Sees First Resort-based Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary

Jamaica’s first medical cannabis dispensary to be based at a resort has opened in Negril on the west coast of the island at HedoWeedo. HedoWeedo is set within the Hedonism II resort, but is independently owned and operated and does not form part of all-inclusive Hedonism II experience. Hedonism II is one of the pioneer resorts in the nation’s hospitality industry and has expressed its enthusiasm for having HedoWeedo within its property boundaries. HedoWeedo, a specialist in high quality craft cannabis products that range from joints to flowers to oils, is curated by the longest-running dispensary featured on the so-called Green Mile in Denver, Colorado. All the products are cultivated by local, licensed farmers. According to HedoWeedo, its goal is to promote customers’ well-being through the provision of personalized service in a safe and comfortable environment in which people can really enjoy top-quality cannabis.

Clients of HedoWeedo are not limited to guests of Hedonism II, and all will be offered the expertise of a world-class dispensary that promises it will “far exceed the expectations” of both new and experienced users of medicinal cannabis. The dispensary will operate in accordance with the cannabis laws of Jamaica, and all guests must have a medical card to purchase its products. Cards can be obtained from the on-site physician, a registered doctor in Jamaica, or they may bring a relevant card from their home country. Individuals may possess a maximum of two ounces at a time, with purchases tracked via a point-of-sale system that provides measurements down to 0.01 of a gram. The dispensary’s hours are daily from 11 am to 11 pm, and purchases must be made on a cash-only basis.

Smoking marijuana is allowed in designated areas of the resort, but all of its rooms and suites will be non-smoking environments. HedoWeedo has plans to offer a therapeutic spa within the coming months that will offer cannabis-based massage treatments.

Information and Photo Source: Hedonism, Deposit Photos