Jamaica Welcomes One Millionth Stopover Visitor for 2022

Continuing the destination’s strong tourism recovery, Jamaica welcomed its one millionth stopover arrival for 2022 last month. This significant milestone was celebrated with the arrival of Brian Simmons, who landed at Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) on JetBlue flight 1479 from New York’s JFK airport at 9:22 am local time on June 15th, 2022.

“I could not be more pleased or prouder to greet Mr. Simmons, our one millionth stopover visitor arriving this year, and welcome him to our beautiful island home,” said Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “This moment is a testament to the confidence that the market shows in Jamaica as well as the strength, resilience and enduring appeal of Jamaica’s tourism product as we build back stronger.”

In addition to Minister Bartlett, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White and Deputy Mayor, Montego Bay, Richard Vernon, were on hand to mark the celebratory occasion. After offering a pleasantly surprised Brian and his mother, Monica, a warm greeting, Minister Bartlett and Director White announced that this first-time visitor to the island will receive an all-expenses-paid return trip.

“This occasion clearly demonstrates the success of Jamaica’s recovery efforts,” added Director White. “We have been seeing a steadily increasing growth in stopover arrivals this year and summer bookings are pacing ahead of 2019 to be the strongest summer we have ever experienced.”

“It’s wonderful to see more than one million guests already in this year of our 60th Anniversary, with the bulk of arrivals having accrued in just the past four months and the expectation that we will welcome our next million stopovers in the next four months,” concluded Minister Bartlett. “We encourage everyone to explore the island, connect with our people and learn about our culture so they will want to come back to Jamaica again and again.”